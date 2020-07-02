Full list of new rules hotels and B&Bs must follow when they reopen

2 July 2020, 10:54

Hotels and B&Bs have to follow new rules
Hotels and B&Bs have to follow new rules. Picture: Getty Images

There is new guidance hotels, B&Bs, hostels and Airbnbs will follow when they open on July 4.

It’s good news for hotels, bed and breakfasts and campsites this weekend, as they are allowed to reopen on 4 July.

But while Brits are celebrating the opportunity to go on a mini break in the country, businesses will have to follow strict new guidelines when they open their doors again.

So what are the new rules for hotels, B&Bs, campsites and hostels? Here’s what you need to know…

What are the new rules for hotels?

Hotel and B&B rules:

All hotel operators have been advised to instal screens between staff and customers in reception, while cleaning in these communal areas will also be stepped up.

Hotels will have to be cleaned more thoroughly
Hotels will have to be cleaned more thoroughly. Picture: Getty Images

Lift usage should be kept to a minimum and hotels should provide clear signage for new stairs and lift rules.

There is also new guidance when it comes to ordering room service, and it will have to be dropped off outside customers' doors rather than brought inside.

Read More: Eurostar set to resume trains to Amsterdam and Disneyland Paris in weeks

Any gratuity should be added to the hotel bill, rather than handed to staff directly in cash.

Restaurants and swimming pools will be allowed to open, but owners have been told to check the latest government hospitality sector guidelines.

Owners must also ensure that any communal area is only opened to comply with strict social distancing rules.

Guests will also be encouraged to wear face masks in communal corridors, while there will be a thorough cleaning checklist in between guests.

Other changes expected include the removal of anything which could risk COVID-19 spreading, such as buffet services, mini-bars, complimentary toiletries and kettles.

Hostels and shared accommodation rules:

Private rooms will face the same rules as hotels.

However, shared dormitories will be closed, as well as communal kitchens and any other spaces where social distancing isn’t possible.

Shared shower facilities will either need to be closed, or assigned to one household for a dedicated time slot.

Airbnb rules:

Self catered houses, apartments and even boats can also reopen from July 4.

They will face rigorous cleaning between guests, and keys should be cleaned and dropped off in a socially distanced manner.

Now Read: 8 stunning holiday destinations you won’t believe are in the UK

