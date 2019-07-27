'People without children need to be BANNED' from Disney World says irate mother

27 July 2019, 14:07 | Updated: 27 July 2019, 16:15

Magic Kingdom Disney
The fireworks at Disney's Magic Kingdom . Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

It's meant to be the 'happiest. place on earth' but one mother has slammed childless visitors, insisting Disney World is for kids.

The angry mother let rip on her Facebook page - pointing the finger at grown adults visiting alone for increasing queue times for rides and snacks.

She wrote: "It p***es me off TO NO END when I see CHILDLESS COUPLES WITHOUT KIDS AT DISNEY WORLD. DW is a FAMILY amusement park!!"

The lady also ranted at 'immature millennials' who 'throw away their money on useless c***' and says she declined her son Aiden's wish for a Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel because the wait was too long.

Facebook
The post initially posted on Facebook before being shared on Twitter. Picture: Facebook

"The line was very long so I said later and it broke his poor little heart and he cried.

"I WANTED TO TAKE THAT F****** PRETZEL FROM THAT T**** LIKE THANKS B**** YOU MADE MY SON CRY!!"

The mum also ranted about a woman in "some very S**** shorts" who was on view in the queue as her.

The post received a backlash after being shared on Twitter, with one user insisting 'a childless couple can still be a family'.

Mickey Minnie Mouse
Disney is the home of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Picture: Getty

While arguing that "people without children need to be BANNED" from the park, in the same breath the mum added that "mothers with children should be allowed to skip ALL THE LINES!!"

"THEY WILL NEVER EXPERIENCE THE EXHAUSTION THAT IT IS TO CHASE A 3 YEAR OLD AROUND AND GETTING STARED AT ASSUMING I'M A BAD MOTHER."

Continuing her rant, she said: "YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT ITS LIKE TO HAVE TO STAND IN LINE FOR 3 HOURS WITH A CRANKY TIRED TODDLER! AND I CAN'T JUST TELL HIM THAT WE CAN'T DO SOMETHING BECAUSE IT'S HIS VACATION TOO! I f****** hate childless women with a BURNING PASSION."

