You can now stay in a real life mermaid palace shaped like SHELLS

29 May 2019, 17:16

The house is on Airbnb
The house is on AirBnB and can be booked to stay in. Picture: Airbnb
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

If you fancy feeling like a real life little mermaid when you're on your hols, this palace is the place for you!

If you're thinking of heading on holiday this summer and want to stay somewhere a bit different, then this special mermaid-themed AirBnB is perfect!

The gorgeous Casa Caracol is located on the coast of Isla Mujeres in Mexico, is shaped exactly like giant shells and comes with its own private pool.

The gorgeous house has an outdoor dining are where you can soak up the sunshine
The gorgeous house has an outdoor dining are where you can soak up the sunshine. Picture: AirBnB

Read more: Amsterdam tourist unwittingly pays for shipping container to stay in

Who fancies it?! It sleeps up to four people and costs only £235 a night, working out at only £58.75 per person per night - bargain!

The self-proclaimed 'World Famous Seashell House' has two double bedrooms, a kitchenette to make simple meals in and a huge barbecue area to entertain any guests.

The bathroom matches the theme as well!
The bathroom matches the theme as well! Picture: AirBnB
There are two double bedrooms in the mermaid palace
There are two double bedrooms in the mermaid palace. Picture: AirBnB

The mermaid theme isn't just in the architecture of the building, the whole interior of the house follows through, will huge shell ornaments everywhere, shell shaped furniture and more.

Tables are made of coral and seashells, as well the shelving units, tiles and even mirror frames.

With hundreds of five-star ratings, this gorgeous casa is one of the best properties in the area on AirBnB.

The living room/entertaining area has a table made of coral in the little nook
The living room/entertaining area has a table made of coral in the little nook. Picture: AirBnB
The bedrooms are entirely sea themed
The bedrooms are entirely sea themed. Picture: AirBnB

There are two super king size beds in the house, so plenty of room to roll around, and it's rented as an entire property.

The house was designed by Raquel and Eduardo Ocampo, who now act as hosts for guest along with their daughter, Vane.

Its nearest airport is Cancun International, and the host says: "Come to Isla Mujeres for a vacation that you will never forget, one that you will have fond memories of all year long".

