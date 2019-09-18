World's 50 COOLEST neighbourhoods have been revealed – and FOUR are in the UK

Travel experts have listed the coolest neighbourhoods from across the globe. Picture: Getty

Need some inspiration for your next holiday destination? Time Out has listed the 50 hippest hotspots to visit now.

Travel experts have revealed the 50 coolest neighbourhoods in the world, four of which are in the UK.

Time Out curated the line-up of hip and happening areas from across the globe to make sure you don't miss out on the best places to explore.

But it's not just far-flung locations that found themselves on the list, areas in London, Manchester, Bristol and Glasgow officially made the cut.

So what's the remit? Time Out explained: "We wanted to know: are there great new venues opening? Can most people still afford to live there?

"Is it a place where travellers can discover the best of a city’s up-and-coming art, culture, food and drink?

"And most importantly: does it instinctively feel like a neighbourhood whose star is on the rise?

"Then we argued a bit, ranked each neighbourhood against 49 others from across the world, and came up with what we reckon is the definitive list of the planet’s cultural and culinary hotspots right now."

Next time you're planning a trip, take a look at the rundown and book accordingly.

The colourful streets of Shimokitizawa district in Tokyo. Picture: Getty

1. Arroios, Lisbon

2. Shimokitazawa, Tokyo

3. Onikan, Lagos

4. Wedding, Berlin

5. Historic Filipinotown, Los Angeles

6. The Waterfront, Hobart

7. Strasbourg-Saint-Denis, Paris

8. Astoria, New York

9. Embajadores, Madrid

10. Pilsen, Chicago

The Pilsen neighbourhood in Chicago, Illinois made the list. Picture: Getty

11. Peckham, London

12. Soi Pridi Banomyong/Phra Khanong, Bangkok

13. Footscray, Melbourne

14. Zhongshan, Taipei

15. Kerem Hatelmanim and Shuk HaCarmel, Tel Aviv

16. Kypseli, Athens

17. Jalatlaco, Oaxaca

18. District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

19. Juárez, Mexico City

20. Poblenou, Barcelona

21. Jamestown, Accra

22. Verdun, Montreal

23. Overseas Chinese Town, Shenzhen

24. Holly, Austin

25. Bom Retiro, São Paulo

26. Katendrecht, Rotterdam

27. Ancoats, Manchester

28. Corktown, Detroit

29. Gemmayzeh and Mar Mikhaël, Beirut

30. Barranco, Lima

Old Havana's historic quarter came in at number 39. Picture: Getty

31. Dogpatch, San Francisco

32. Vesterbro, Copenhagen

33. Naeja-dong, Seoul

34. Yppenplatz and Brunnenmarkt, Vienna

35. Easton, Bristol

36. The Junction, Toronto

37. Kadıköy-Moda, Istanbul

38. Kelvinbridge, Glasgow

39. Oltrarno, Florence

40. Old Havana, Havana

The Junction in Toronto, a former industrial area, was once dubbed the ‘Wild West’. Picture: Getty

41. Melville, Johannesburg

42. Stoneybatter, Dublin

43. Bartók, Budapest

44. Downtown, Miami

45. Tanjong Pagar, Singapore

46. Nové Město, Prague

47. Bandra West, Mumbai

48. Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong

49. Old Xuhui, Shanghai

50. Dorćol, Belgrade