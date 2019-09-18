World's 50 COOLEST neighbourhoods have been revealed – and FOUR are in the UK
18 September 2019, 17:47
Need some inspiration for your next holiday destination? Time Out has listed the 50 hippest hotspots to visit now.
Travel experts have revealed the 50 coolest neighbourhoods in the world, four of which are in the UK.
Time Out curated the line-up of hip and happening areas from across the globe to make sure you don't miss out on the best places to explore.
But it's not just far-flung locations that found themselves on the list, areas in London, Manchester, Bristol and Glasgow officially made the cut.
So what's the remit? Time Out explained: "We wanted to know: are there great new venues opening? Can most people still afford to live there?
"Is it a place where travellers can discover the best of a city’s up-and-coming art, culture, food and drink?
"And most importantly: does it instinctively feel like a neighbourhood whose star is on the rise?
"Then we argued a bit, ranked each neighbourhood against 49 others from across the world, and came up with what we reckon is the definitive list of the planet’s cultural and culinary hotspots right now."
Next time you're planning a trip, take a look at the rundown and book accordingly.
1. Arroios, Lisbon
2. Shimokitazawa, Tokyo
3. Onikan, Lagos
4. Wedding, Berlin
5. Historic Filipinotown, Los Angeles
6. The Waterfront, Hobart
7. Strasbourg-Saint-Denis, Paris
8. Astoria, New York
9. Embajadores, Madrid
10. Pilsen, Chicago
11. Peckham, London
12. Soi Pridi Banomyong/Phra Khanong, Bangkok
13. Footscray, Melbourne
14. Zhongshan, Taipei
15. Kerem Hatelmanim and Shuk HaCarmel, Tel Aviv
16. Kypseli, Athens
17. Jalatlaco, Oaxaca
18. District 3, Ho Chi Minh City
19. Juárez, Mexico City
20. Poblenou, Barcelona
21. Jamestown, Accra
22. Verdun, Montreal
23. Overseas Chinese Town, Shenzhen
24. Holly, Austin
25. Bom Retiro, São Paulo
26. Katendrecht, Rotterdam
27. Ancoats, Manchester
28. Corktown, Detroit
29. Gemmayzeh and Mar Mikhaël, Beirut
30. Barranco, Lima
31. Dogpatch, San Francisco
32. Vesterbro, Copenhagen
33. Naeja-dong, Seoul
34. Yppenplatz and Brunnenmarkt, Vienna
35. Easton, Bristol
36. The Junction, Toronto
37. Kadıköy-Moda, Istanbul
38. Kelvinbridge, Glasgow
39. Oltrarno, Florence
40. Old Havana, Havana
41. Melville, Johannesburg
42. Stoneybatter, Dublin
43. Bartók, Budapest
44. Downtown, Miami
45. Tanjong Pagar, Singapore
46. Nové Město, Prague
47. Bandra West, Mumbai
48. Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong
49. Old Xuhui, Shanghai
50. Dorćol, Belgrade