Wizz Air resume London flights to Portugal, Spain, Hungary and Israel today

Flight will start again tomorrow for the first time in weeks. Picture: PA

The airline has come under fire for deciding to resume flights before the travel ban is lifted

Budget airline Wizz Air are resuming flights from London Luton Airport from today, May 1st.

The carrier said it will restart selected flights with "enhanced" health and safety measures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Wizz Air will resume flights today. Picture: Getty

In a statement, the airline said that cabin crew will be required to wear masks and gloves on all flights and will distribute sanitising wipes for passengers.

New distancing measures will also be introduced during boarding and aircraft will be disinfected overnight, while passengers will also be required to wear face masks and onboard magazines will be removed from the aircraft.

From May 1, flights will resume from Luton to selected airports in Hungary, Portugal, Spain and Israel.

People will still be able to travel. Picture: Getty

Owain Jones, Wizz Air UK's managing director, said: "As we restart selected Luton flights to provide an essential service to passengers who need to travel, our primary concern is the health, safety and well-being of our customers and crew.

"The protective measures that we are implementing will ensure the most sanitary conditions possible.

"We encourage our customers to watch our new video on how to stay safe when travelling, as well as for more details on our new health and safety measures."