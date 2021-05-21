Tricky emoji quiz challenges you to identify the kids' song

21 May 2021, 13:40

Can you work them out? (stock image)
Can you work them out? (stock image). Picture: Getty/CarShades

An emoji brainteaser that challenges you to find the childrens' song has people scratching their heads...

If you fancy yourself as an expert on kids' music after years of listening to them on repeat in the car, then you may want to have a go at the following...

A new tricky emoji quiz that challenges you to find the kids' song has just been released, and it's way harder than it sounds.

CarShades put together the tricky brainteasers, and 42 per cent of adults have said they struggled with it.

The average score for kids was an impressive 18 out of 20 - do you think your child would be up for the challenge?

The first quiz contains clues to popular nursery rhymes, and the second to theme songs for well-known movies and TV shows.

Nursery rhyme emoji quiz

Can you identify the kids' nursery rhymes?
Can you identify the kids' nursery rhymes? Picture: Carshades

Kids' TV show and movie quiz

How many kids' movies and TV shows can you find?
How many kids' movies and TV shows can you find? Picture: Carshades

If you're scratching your head trying to work them out, the answers are below:

ANSWERS: Nursery rhyme emoji quiz

  1. Itsy Bitsy Spider
  2. Old MacDonald Had A Farm
  3. Hickory Dickory Dock
  4. The Wheels On The Bus
  5. Ring a Ring a Roses
  6. Row Row Row Your Boat
  7. Hey Diddle Diddle, The Cat and the Fiddle
  8. Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
  9. Humpty Dumpty
  10. Pop Goes The Weasel

ANSWERS: Kids' Movies and TV Shows Theme Tunes

  1. Baby Shark
  2. Frozen – Let It Go
  3. Lion King – Can You Feel The Love Tonight
  4. Bob The Builder – Can He Fix It?
  5. The Simpsons Theme
  6. Shaun The Sheep Theme
  7. Thomas The Tank Engine Theme
  8. Pingu Theme
  9. Postman Pat Theme
  10. Harry Potter Theme

