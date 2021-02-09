TV licence fee to increase to £159 from April

9 February 2021, 08:00

Is your TV licence fee set to increase?
Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Households will have to pay an extra £1.50 a year for their TV licence.

TV licence fees will rise to £159 for households across the UK from April.

This is a £1.50 increase from the previous fee, which as £157.50.

READ MORE: UK Government have 'no plans' to introduce vaccine passports, minister says

The new annual price now works out at £3.05 per week, up from £3.03 per week
Picture: Getty

The increase in the price of a TV licence, which you need to watch live TV and BBC iPlayer, has jumped for the fifth year in a row.

The new annual price now works out at £3.05 per week, up from £3.03 per week.

Since 2016 – when the cost was £145.50 – TV licence fees have risen by £13.50.

The changes in cost will effect those buying or renewing their TV licence after April 1, 2021
Picture: Getty

The changes in cost will effect those buying or renewing their TV licence after April 1, 2021.

Households that are currently paying the annual fee in instalments will not be effected until they have to renew.

While you need a TV licence if you want to watch live TV or BBC iPlayer, you do not need it to stream from sites such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus.

READ NOW: Brits set for up to 30cm of snow this weekend as temperatures plummet

