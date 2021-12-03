‘UK Disneyland’ theme park set to go ahead next year

3 December 2021, 12:02

The UK Disneyland is arriving next year
The UK Disneyland is arriving next year. Picture: The London Resort
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The new theme park dubbed the ‘UK Disneyland’ is set to be built next year.

Work on a new theme park resort dubbed the ‘UK Disneyland’ is set to start next year, two years after it was supposed to open.

The project, which is set to cost £2.5billion, was first announced all the way back in 2012, with The London Resort originally set to open in 2019.

However, this has been pushed back over the past ten years due to many problems including disagreements with locals, wildlife protection laws and the pandemic.

The London Resort is set to be built next year
The London Resort is set to be built next year. Picture: The London Resort

Now, boss Py Gerbeau has confirmed that the park will be getting underway next year, with plans to open it in 2024.

According to Kent Online, He said there will be no ‘material changes’ to the bid for the theme park to be built, just ‘subtle’ design changes to protect the lands nearby.

He also said that he was working with the government to reduce the impact on the area, adding: "We remain committed to providing the examining authority with the new and updated documents as previously promised.

"We can also confirm, as previously indicated that we will be addressing the full range of issues in relation to time-dependant information being sufficiently current and will, as a matter of normal process in any examination, be supplementing our reports with additional information."

Earlier this year, the building work came up against local opposition after the area was named as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) due to the local wildlife.

But PY Gerbeau said: "To all the naysayers and doom-mongers, the London Resort is going ahead, as planned.

"It is a day to celebrate British innovation and technological wizardry.

“We will be the first theme park across Europe to be built from scratch in nearly 30 years."

The site is more than 500 acres and is set to be Europe's biggest new theme park since Disneyland Paris which opened in 1992.

There are different themes at The London Resort
There are different themes at The London Resort. Picture: The London Resort

It includes 3,500 rooms across three hotels, as well as a shopping centre, water park and six different themed lands including ‘jungle,’ ‘King Arthur’ and ‘dinosaur.’

The park is also set to be home to Europe’s fastest rollercoaster, with the planned ride set to reach speeds of 70mph.

Hollywood studio Paramount is reportedly attached to the park, as well as the BBC, ITV, the British Film Institute (BFI) and Wallace and Gromit creators Aardman Animations.

