You can hire a UK party house with its own night club and games room

An incredible rental property in Nottingham is the perfect destination for your next staycation.

With the weather *finally* getting warmer, many of us are spending our days dreaming of our next holiday.

Staycations have skyrocketed in popularity in the last few years, with more and more Brits opting to take their holidays right here in the UK.

And if you're looking for some inspiration for your next trip, look no further than this unbelievable party house in Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire.

The dream home costs just £62 per person per night, and can sleep 26 people across 13 en-suite bedrooms.

It comes complete with its very own nightclub, with a built-in sound system, disco lights and a bar area with beer taps.

The property's listing page says it's the perfect venue for stag-do, hen parties, or company team-building events.

It also has a games room, featuring air hockey, pinball, driving games, and two retro arcade machines.

There are three hot tubs in the property, and you can even hire a private chef and get spa treatments.

The house is extremely popular with guests, and has racked up a number of five-star reviews from satisfied customers.

Visit their website for more information.