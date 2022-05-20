You can hire a UK party house with its own night club and games room

20 May 2022, 13:07

The incredible holiday home is situated in Nottinghamshire
The incredible holiday home is situated in Nottinghamshire. Picture: Big Domain

An incredible rental property in Nottingham is the perfect destination for your next staycation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With the weather *finally* getting warmer, many of us are spending our days dreaming of our next holiday.

Staycations have skyrocketed in popularity in the last few years, with more and more Brits opting to take their holidays right here in the UK.

And if you're looking for some inspiration for your next trip, look no further than this unbelievable party house in Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire.

Are you looking for your next staycation destination?
Are you looking for your next staycation destination? Picture: Big Domain
The home has three hot tubs
The home has three hot tubs. Picture: Big Domain

The dream home costs just £62 per person per night, and can sleep 26 people across 13 en-suite bedrooms.

It comes complete with its very own nightclub, with a built-in sound system, disco lights and a bar area with beer taps.

The house is perfect for stag and hen parties
The house is perfect for stag and hen parties. Picture: Big Domain
It even comes complete with its very own nightclub
It even comes complete with its very own nightclub. Picture: Big Domain
There is even a games room
There is even a games room. Picture: Big Domain

The property's listing page says it's the perfect venue for stag-do, hen parties, or company team-building events.

It also has a games room, featuring air hockey, pinball, driving games, and two retro arcade machines.

There are three hot tubs in the property, and you can even hire a private chef and get spa treatments.

The house is extremely popular with guests, and has racked up a number of five-star reviews from satisfied customers.

Visit their website for more information.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A woman has asked for advice over her flight

Woman furious as plane passenger 'gives her attitude' for refusing to swap seats
The vase sold for half a million at an auction

A vase kept in a family's kitchen sells for £1.5 million

A woman has launched a petition against Tesco self-service tills

Shopper launches petition against self-checkouts at Tesco with 100,000 signatures

News

Jess and Joe won £184 million

Brit couple who won £184 million in the Euromillions go public
Tourists in Spain could be fined for not wearing a top

Holidaymakers in Spain face fines for taking shirts off and wearing bikinis

News

Trending on Heart

An Ed Sheeran lookalike appeared on yesterday's This Morning

Ed Sheeran superfan reveals she's having a baby with his lookalike

TV & Movies

Hocus Pocus was released in 1993

Hocus Pocus release date officially confirmed by Disney

TV & Movies

Squid Game season two is officially in the works

Squid Game season two release date teased by series creator

TV & Movies

Denise Van Outen split with boyfriend Eddie Boxshall earlier this year

Gogglebox replaces Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall

Gogglebox

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn said they are 'over the moon' following the arrival of their second daughter

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn announce birth of second baby

Celebrities

Take a look inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's beautiful home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's newly refurbished £1.2million Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

The Bill may return to our screens very soon, with a few very familiar faces

The Bill 'set to return to TV' with original cast 12 years after being axed

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi dress from the high street

Celebrities

Dawn Woods was played by Julia Mallam in Emmerdale

What happened to Emmerdale's Dawn Woods and where is Julia Mallam now?

TV & Movies

The Queen has transformed into a Connie the Caterpillar cake for the Platinum Jubilee

The Queen is turned into Connie the Caterpillar to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Royals

Here's how much the Gogglebox stars earn

How much do the Gogglebox cast get paid? And how do you apply to be on the show?

TV & Movies

Paul Sinha has spoken out about an 'unfair' question

The Chase's Paul Sinha forced to explain 'unfair' question after fan backlash

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue floral mini dress from Reiss

Celebrities

TV writer and actress Kay Mellor has died aged 71

Emmerdale star Gaynor Faye's mum Kay has passed away aged 71

TV & Movies

Kim Lee used to date Keith Ape

Who is Bling Empire’s Kim Lee? Star’s net worth and ex-boyfriend revealed

Netflix