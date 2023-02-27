How to see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight: Best time, where and how to track

Here's how you can see the Northern Lights tonight. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Where to see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight, best time to see them and how to photograph them.

The Northern Lights lit up the skies across the UK last night, with places as far south as Kent and Cornwall reporting sightings.

If you missed them on Sunday night, there's still a chance to see the natural phenomenon tonight (Monday, 27th February) as the Met Office and Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin confirm sightings are expected this evening.

The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, are usually seen in high latitude regions close to the Artic, but Scotland and parts of England can sometimes be treated to sightings.

It is unusual, however, for most the UK to be able to see them, especially places as south as Kent and Cornwall.

The Northern Lights could be seen across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Here's everything you need to know if you want to see the Northern Lights tonight in the UK:

Where can I see the Northern Lights in the UK?

According to meteorologist Laura Tobin, places north of Milton Keynes will be able to see the Northern Lights again tonight.

She added, however, that areas in the South of England may still be able to get a glimpse if the skies are clear.

How to track the Northern Lights in the UK

To keep up-to-date with the Northern Lights sightings in the UK, you can follow @aurorawatchuk on Twitter where Lancaster University will be tweeting when the Northern Lights are visible.

When is the best time to see the Northern Lights?

According to forecaster Carol Kirkwood, the best time to look for the Northern Lights is midnight.

She said: "We need clear skies and the KP Index is going to be very similar to what it was on Sunday night.

"Around midnight will be the best as after that it falls a bit, but if you have got clear skies get out there."

The Northern Lights will be visible again tonight for much of the UK. Picture: Alamy

How do I photograph the Northern Lights?

Carol Kirkwood also had some tips for people looking to capture images of the Northern Lights this evening.

She said: "Your naked eye will not see the vibrant greens and reds we see in pictures.

"Your naked eye will see a white cloud that is shimmering. So stick your camera at the sky if you see that, even your phone camera and you will get a much better viewpoint of it."

What is causing the Northern Lights in the UK?

Laura Tobin explained the reason for the Northern Lights being visible across the UK on Good Morning Britain.

She said: "We have a solar wind from the sun, it's heading towards the magnetic North Pole of Earth and is interacting with these particles, creating the Northern Lights, and they're going to be very strong yet again tonight."

