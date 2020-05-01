UK weather: Brits to enjoy 17C sunshine this weekend after torrential downpours

The sunny weather is back this weekend. Picture: Getty Images

Temperatures could hit 17C in some areas of the UK this weekend before even more rain.

After a week of torrential rain, the UK is set to get some light relief from the miserable weather with bright sunshine this weekend.

According to forecasters, showers are predicted to clear up this evening, making way for clear spells and some spring warmth - evening hovering around 16C or 17C.

Weather maps show a warm front creeping into southern areas on Saturday as things brighten up.

Emma Falter of the Met Office, told The Sun: "It looks set to generally improve quite slowly.

"Tomorrow and through the weekend, the weather will start to get a bit warmer.

Sunny weather could be returning to the UK this weekend. Picture: Getty Images

"By Wednesday we'll be getting back up to around 20C. It'll be a bit cheerier and there'll be more sunshine around."

While the south will see lengthier drier spells towards with more sunshine, there will be some showers across northern and eastern areas.

The cloud and rain will make its way far south on Sunday, with sunny spells elsewhere and showers in the north.

Unfortunately, the weather is set to go downhill once again next week, with a rainy few days ahead.

According to The Met Office, an Atlantic weather system will "bring further bands of rain" for the first week of May, causing "power showers".

This comes after the UK saw highs of 24C during the Bank Holiday weekend, making some areas hotter than Ibiza.

The UK has witnessed multiple spells of good weather, with the Met Office declaring this April the sunniest on record.

Experts explained: “Between the 1st and 27th of April 215.8 hours of sunshine have been recorded, 46 percent above the average for April, and beating the previous record set in 2015 of 211.9 hours of sunshine.

“This has been the result of persistent high-pressure systems over or close to the UK resulting in an extended spell of fine, dry and sunny weather since late March.”

Regardless of the weather, Brits are being urged to stay at home and comply with coronavirus lockdown measures.

