UK weather forecast: Met Office issue warning as subzero freeze and thick fog sweep the country

The winter chill is settling in (stock images). Picture: Getty

Uk weather: temperatures look set to plummet and thick fog engulf the country.

Thick fog has descended on parts of Britain this morning, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning to drivers.

Temperatures dropped to below zero last night, as the big freeze spread across the country.

Scattered showers are expected over the weekend, but forecasters have predicted that temperatures could reach 16C by Sunday once the fog has past.

Frost is expected in some parts of the UK (stock image). Picture: Getty

A Met Office spokesperson said, according to the Mirror, that "sunshine will develop quite widely" once the fog lifts and the day progresses today (Friday 6 November) - before temperatures reach 16C by Sunday.

He said: "Dense fog...persisting for much of the morning, parts of the Midlands, into northeast England, a few other patches else where.

"In some places the fog might not burn off until early afternoon and that will suppress the temperatures in those areas, so feeling cold where the fog remains.

"But otherwise, for much of the country, it's a largely sunny Friday with temperatures back up into the double figures."

Widespread frost looks set to settle in on Saturday evening in some parts, with temperatures of 1C in parts of Scotland, 2C in the midlands, and London 4C.

