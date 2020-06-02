UK weather: Heatwave set to end as arctic blast and thundery downpours hit Britain

The weather is set to take a turn for the worse this week. Picture: Getty Images

The weather in the UK is set to turn colder and rainier over the next week.

Over the past few weeks, Brits have been enjoying sunny skies and rocketing temperatures.

But things are expected to dramatically change this week as thundery downpours make their way across the country.

While Tuesday could be the hottest day of the year so far, forecasters have warned that "a much cooler northerly air flow" will be arriving on Wednesday.

This will bring rain to south east Scotland and into northern England and Ireland overnight, before more persistent wet weather will spread south to parts of England and Wales.

The weather is set to turn unsettled in the UK. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking to the Mirror, Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: "Showery rain by the start of Wednesday effects the Midlands, Wales, as well as the south west.

"Thundery downpours, slow moving showers could cause one or two issues, in particular given the dry state of the ground at the moment.”

With temperatures set to drop by ten degrees, a forecast on Weather Outlook also warned of the 'arctic blast', as it says: "Through the second half of the week cold Arctic air pushes southwards.

"Daytime temperatures take a tumble and in the north there is a risk of ground frost returning on some nights. Showers are most likely in the north and east.

"By the weekend high pressure may be building back from the west."

The rest of the week sees cloudier and less settled weather carry on, with temperatures coolest down the eastern side of the UK.

This is a very different picture from May, after it was recently announced that the UK had seen the sunniest Spring since 1929 - with 573 hours of sunshine so far.

According to the Met Office, the UK has not seen this much sunshine in spring since records began in 1929.

