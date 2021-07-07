UK weather: Met office predicts exact dates to expect July heatwave

The heatwave is set to return. Picture: PA Images

The Met Office has predicted July 19 will see an 'increased chance of some very warm or hot spells'.

It looks like we will finally see some warm weather later this month as the Met Office has predicted another heatwave.

According to forecasters, a ‘hot spell’ will sweep across England from July 19 and last until August 2, just in time for ‘Freedom Day’.

The Met Office's outlook for this period states an ‘increased chance of some very warm or hot spells occurring’.

The sunny weather is set to return this month. Picture: PA Images

Their website states: “Some occasional spells of unsettled weather are still possible, especially in the northwest of the UK, but most areas should have a good deal of fine and dry weather.

“There remains a low risk of thunder, especially across southern and eastern areas.

“Temperatures are likely to be above average, with the south possibly feeling very warm or hot at times.”

BBC Weather is also predicting highs of 25C by July 18, with temperatures reaching 30C by the end of the month.

Brits will be basking in a heatwave later this month. Picture: PA Images

According to WXCharts’ long-range weather chart, Monday, July 19, looks to be the hottest climate for the south of England with London is expected to see 25 to 26C.

The north could be even warmer, with highs of 27C for Manchester.

This coincides with the country scrapping all social distancing rules, under stage 4 of Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown.

If the Covid hospitalisations continue to stay low, Brits will once again be allowed to gather in large groups and hug their friends.

Unfortunately, it looks like some of us will have to get through some rain before the nice weather, as there are currently three yellow warnings for rain across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Met Office outlook for Thursday to Saturday reads: “A mixture of sunny spells and showers.

“Showers lighter and less widespread than on Wednesday, although turning heavier once again on Saturday. Rain will affect the south on Saturday.”