Double-jabbed Brits ‘can fly to amber list countries without quarantining’ later this month

Holidays could be back for double-vaccinated Brits. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

New travel rules could allow fully vaccinated Brits to return from amber list destinations without quarantining.

Double-vaccinated holidaymakers will soon be allowed to fly to amber list countries without quarantining, according to reports.

The Mail has revealed that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will outline the new rules on Thursday, which will come into affect on July 19.

A source told the publication: "Border Force do have to make some technical changes and they had asked for a bit longer to get the new systems in place.

Double-jabbed Brits ‘can fly to amber list countries without quarantining’ later this month. Picture: PA Images

“But they can see the writing on the wall on this and they have accepted it will be the 19th."

This will mean families could soon be going on holiday to hotspots such as Spain, France and Greece, without needing to isolate when they get home.

Before they fly back, travellers must take a test and will then have to take another PCR test on their second day of return.

According to the Mail, children travelling with parents who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine, as well as those who cannot be jabbed.

Brits may no longer have to quarantine if they have been vaccinated. Picture: PA Images

This comes after Boris Johnson recently said the government is working with the travel industry to lift current coronavirus restrictions.

He told the Downing Street press conference: "We will maintain our tough border controls including the red list and recognising the protection afforded by two doses of vaccine.

"We will work with the travel industry for removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return from an amber country and the Transport Secretary will provide a further update later this week."

What countries are currently on the Amber list?

The Amber list includes countries such as Iceland, Israel and Gibraltar, as well as mainland Spain, Greece, France and Portugal.

Check out the full list of amber countries on the government website here.

For countries on the amber list, one pre-departure test must be taken, while travellers must quarantine at home for ten days upon their return to the UK.

A PCR test is also required on days two and eight of quarantine (reduced to day five by paying for the cost of an extra test on that day).