Urban Outfitters collaborate with Laura Ashley for new floral clothing range

The brand new range launches in stores tomorrow. Picture: URBAN OUTFITTERS

By Mared Parry

The brand new collection launches in stores tomorrow

Urban Outfitters have announced their newest collaboration, and it's a rather unexpected combination.

The high street store, known for their fashion-forward, 'edgy' items have paired up with classic brand Laura Ashley.

Laura Ashley x Urban Outfitters launches on May 3. Picture: Urban Outfitters

The nine-piece capsule collection features a combination of Laura Ashley's classic ditsy floral prints and Urban Outfitters' edgy cuts.

The prices will range from £28 for shorts to a pricier £89 for certain dresses.

Malike Zagzoule, the Buying Director at Urban Outfitters Europe said: “We collaborated with Laura Ashley to respond to the increased demand for vintage-inspired pieces from our customer.

"All of the pieces in the range have been designed in classic Laura Ashley prints to rework the brand’s aesthetic with a modern day twist appealing to a new generation who can experience the world of this sought-after 90’s brand."

In the collection, there are four printed dress, two pairs of shorts and three tops.

Here is the full collection for you to enjoy:

This top is £32 and the shorts are £28. Picture: Urban Outfitters

This pink dress will set you back £45. Picture: Urban Outfitters

For £34 you can get your hands on this pastel blouse. Picture: Urban Outfitters

Top - £34, shorts - £28. Picture: Urban Outfitters

This puff sleeve dress is the pricier item at £89. Picture: Urban Outfitters