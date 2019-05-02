Urban Outfitters collaborate with Laura Ashley for new floral clothing range
2 May 2019, 18:31
The brand new collection launches in stores tomorrow
Urban Outfitters have announced their newest collaboration, and it's a rather unexpected combination.
The high street store, known for their fashion-forward, 'edgy' items have paired up with classic brand Laura Ashley.
The nine-piece capsule collection features a combination of Laura Ashley's classic ditsy floral prints and Urban Outfitters' edgy cuts.
The prices will range from £28 for shorts to a pricier £89 for certain dresses.
Malike Zagzoule, the Buying Director at Urban Outfitters Europe said: “We collaborated with Laura Ashley to respond to the increased demand for vintage-inspired pieces from our customer.
"All of the pieces in the range have been designed in classic Laura Ashley prints to rework the brand’s aesthetic with a modern day twist appealing to a new generation who can experience the world of this sought-after 90’s brand."
In the collection, there are four printed dress, two pairs of shorts and three tops.
Here is the full collection for you to enjoy: