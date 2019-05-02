Urban Outfitters collaborate with Laura Ashley for new floral clothing range

2 May 2019, 18:31

The brand new range launches in stores tomorrow
The brand new range launches in stores tomorrow. Picture: URBAN OUTFITTERS
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The brand new collection launches in stores tomorrow

Urban Outfitters have announced their newest collaboration, and it's a rather unexpected combination.

The high street store, known for their fashion-forward, 'edgy' items have paired up with classic brand Laura Ashley.

Laura Ashley x Urban Outfitters launches on May 3
Laura Ashley x Urban Outfitters launches on May 3. Picture: Urban Outfitters

The nine-piece capsule collection features a combination of Laura Ashley's classic ditsy floral prints and Urban Outfitters' edgy cuts.

The prices will range from £28 for shorts to a pricier £89 for certain dresses.

Malike Zagzoule, the Buying Director at Urban Outfitters Europe said: “We collaborated with Laura Ashley to respond to the increased demand for vintage-inspired pieces from our customer.

"All of the pieces in the range have been designed in classic Laura Ashley prints to rework the brand’s aesthetic with a modern day twist appealing to a new generation who can experience the world of this sought-after 90’s brand."

In the collection, there are four printed dress, two pairs of shorts and three tops.

Here is the full collection for you to enjoy:

This top is £32 and the shorts are £28
This top is £32 and the shorts are £28. Picture: Urban Outfitters
This pink dress will set you back £45
This pink dress will set you back £45. Picture: Urban Outfitters
For £34 you can get your hands on this pastel blouse
For £34 you can get your hands on this pastel blouse. Picture: Urban Outfitters
Top - £34, shorts - £28
Top - £34, shorts - £28. Picture: Urban Outfitters
This puff sleeve dress is the pricier item at £89
This puff sleeve dress is the pricier item at £89. Picture: Urban Outfitters
This similar off-the-shoulder dress is also £89
This similar off-the-shoulder dress is also £89. Picture: Urban Outfitters

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Could you land the dream job?

This dream job will pay you £500 to be pampered in a spa and test infinity pools
The lady posted on MumsNet to check if she was out of line

Woman on MumsNet slammed for getting Hollywood wax before giving birth
4000 people criticised the man's argument

Man sparks fury by asking Reddit if he can kick his pregnant wife out of their home
This £6.99 plate from Aldi has made dinnertime much easier

Mum raves about £6.99 Aldi plate that gets her kid to eat dinner with no tantrums
Tesco Bank Holiday opening times

Bank Holiday opening times: Supermarket opening hours for Tesco, Asda, Aldi & more

Trending on Heart

Bethany Platt

Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon QUITS role as Bethany Platt on soap

TV & Movies

Nadia and the royals

Nadia Sawalha furiously rants over Meghan and Harry’s lack of royal baby updates

TV & Movies

Tom Daley

Tom Daley reveals the real reason he will not share pictures of his son

Celebrities

Michelle Keegan on the Our Girl set

Michelle Keegan warns Our Girl season four will 'rip the heart out of viewers'

TV & Movies

Family’s cramped bungalow is transformed into stylish home with £80K makeover

Family’s cramped bungalow is transformed into stylish home with £80K makeover