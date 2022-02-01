Valentine's Day 2022: The best bouquets, dried flowers and houseplants for delivery
1 February 2022, 00:01
Moonpig
Dried flowers are an interiors trend that isn't going away in 2022, so help your loved one update their living space with this bouquet of dusty pink hues.
Each hand tied bunch contains:
- Phalaris Red
- Lagurus Natural
- Triticum Red
- 5 x Silvy Pampas
- 3 x Fluffy reed grass
Buy now: Moonpig, £40
Moonpig's Gucci Bloom and Red Rose Gift Set combines 24 long stems and a full size bottle of designer perfume.
It is a true wow-worthy surprise, and a very luxurious Valentine's Day gift
Buy now: Moonpig, £120
Arena Flowers
Bursting with vibrant shades of red, Burning Love unites traditional red roses with brooding dark red astrantia and hypericum berries, bright red lisianthus and other crimson flowers and foliage.
Buy Now: Arena Flowers, £65
Bunches
This delicate springtime arrangement of luxurious pink 'Wham' Roses also has Lisianthus, delicate Freesias and Dutch Tulips.
Buy now: Bunches, from £46 delivered
Flowercard
Available between 7 - 13 February, this cute trug is filled wit arrangement of lovely roses, delicate astilbe and romantic chrysanthemums.
Perfect for sending to someone who might not own a vase!
Buy now: Flowercard, £45
This pretty milkchurn is cute for sending to a family member or friend for Galentine's Day.
Buy now: Flowercard, £40
Hampers.com
Hampers' Valentine’s Prosecco and Flower Bouquet consists of a beautifully presented bunch of delicately hued dried flowers and a delicious bottle of La Tenuta Sconta DOC Prosecco.
Extra bonus, if you are sending it to someone at their workplace it is more discrete than fresh flowers - and the dried blooms are more sustainable, too.
Buy now: Hampers.com, £49