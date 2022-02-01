Valentine's Day 2022: The best bouquets, dried flowers and houseplants for delivery

1 February 2022, 00:01

We've picked out some perfect plant presents
We've picked out some perfect plant presents. Picture: Heart
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Moonpig

Delivery is available from February 7th
Delivery is available from February 7th. Picture: Moonpig

Dried flowers are an interiors trend that isn't going away in 2022, so help your loved one update their living space with this bouquet of dusty pink hues.

Each hand tied bunch contains:

  • Phalaris Red
  • Lagurus Natural
  • Triticum Red
  • 5 x Silvy Pampas
  • 3 x Fluffy reed grass

Buy now: Moonpig, £40

This gift ticks all the romance boxes
This gift ticks all the romance boxes. Picture: Moonpig

Moonpig's Gucci Bloom and Red Rose Gift Set combines 24 long stems and a full size bottle of designer perfume.

It is a true wow-worthy surprise, and a very luxurious Valentine's Day gift

Buy now: Moonpig, £120

Arena Flowers

This bouquet is passion in a vase
This bouquet is passion in a vase. Picture: Arena Flowers

Bursting with vibrant shades of red, Burning Love unites traditional red roses with brooding dark red astrantia and hypericum berries, bright red lisianthus and other crimson flowers and foliage.

Buy Now: Arena Flowers, £65

Bunches

Enchanting Dream is has lovely pastel tones
Enchanting Dream is has lovely pastel tones. Picture: Bunches

This delicate springtime arrangement of luxurious pink 'Wham' Roses also has Lisianthus, delicate Freesias and Dutch Tulips.

Buy now: Bunches, from £46 delivered

Flowercard

Full Of Love comes in a cute trug
Full Of Love comes in a cute trug. Picture: Flowercard

Available between 7 - 13 February, this cute trug is filled wit arrangement of lovely roses, delicate astilbe and romantic chrysanthemums.

Perfect for sending to someone who might not own a vase!

Buy now: Flowercard, £45

True Romance comes in an adorable milk churn
True Romance comes in an adorable milk churn. Picture: Flowercard

This pretty milkchurn is cute for sending to a family member or friend for Galentine's Day.

Buy now: Flowercard, £40

Hampers.com

These dried flowers will last longer than standard blooms
These dried flowers will last longer than standard blooms. Picture: hampers.com

Hampers' Valentine’s Prosecco and Flower Bouquet consists of a beautifully presented bunch of delicately hued dried flowers and a delicious bottle of La Tenuta Sconta DOC Prosecco.

Extra bonus, if you are sending it to someone at their workplace it is more discrete than fresh flowers - and the dried blooms are more sustainable, too.

Buy now: Hampers.com, £49

