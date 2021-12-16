11 vegan cookbooks to buy for Veganuary

Giving Veganuary a go? Here are some cookbooks to help you on your way... Picture: Getty/various

If you're planning to join the hundreds of thousands of people taking part in Veganuary 2022, here are some great cookbooks to help you on your journey...

The first month of the year sees many people across the world take part in Veganuary, where they pledge to go vegan for at least 31 days.

Veganuary started in 2014, and last year saw a record 580,000 take part - with a whopping 40 per cent deciding to remain vegan after the end of the month.

It is highly likely that 2022 will see even more people take the plunge, and - if you're planning to join them - we've rounded up some of our favourite cookbooks to help you on your way...

BOSH!: Simple recipes - Ian Theasby and Henry Firth

BOSH!: Simple recipes. Unbelievable results. All plants. Picture: Amazon/BOSH

BOSH!, the biggest and fastest-growing plant-based platform, was started by Ian Theasby and Henry Firth - and it's soared in popularity over the last couple of years.

The duo are known for creating delicious and satisfying plant-based dishes, including creamy Mac and Greens, Burrito Samosas, the Big Bhaji Burger, Gooey PBJ Brownies, and the World’s Best Pesto Lasagne.

Cost: £6.00

The Vegan Athlete's Cookbook - Anita Bean

The Vegan Athlete's Cookbook. Picture: Bloomsbury/Amazon

The Vegan Athlete's Cookbook, written by Anita Bean, features a number of high protein recipes to help you train, recover and perform.

All of the meals included in the cookbook have around 20g of protein, and they're absolutely delicious as well.

Price: £11.28

Afro Vegan - Zoe Alakija

Afro Vegan. Picture: Hoxton Mini Press/Amazon

London-based cook Zoe Alakija creates recipes that blend modern British flavours with the rich colours and tastes of her Nigerian upbringing.

Her delicious recipes include dishes like cheesy kokoro and nutty plantain brownies.

Price: £17.51

Deliciously Ella The Plant-Based Cookbook - Ella Mills

Deliciously Ella The Plant Based Cookbook. Picture: Yellow Kite/Amazon

Ella Mills - otherwise known as Deliciously Ella - has been a huge name in the plant-based community since she first started her food blog in 2012. Since then, she's launched an app, a deli, a restaurant, and a number of cook books.

The Plant Based Cookbook is the fastest selling vegan cookbook of all time, and features recipes for colourful salads, veggie burgers, hearty one-pot curries and stews, speedy breakfasts, weekend brunches, muffins, cakes and brownies.

Price: £16.99

Afro-vegan - Bryant Terry

Afro-vegan. Picture: Ten Speed Press

Afro-vegan sees renowned chef and food justice activist Bryant Terry rework and remix some classic African, Caribbean, and southern recipes, creating new and creative culinary combinations.

Recipes include Smashed Potatoes, Peas, and Corn with Chile-Garlic Oil, a recipe inspired by the Kenyan dish irio, and Cinnamon-Soaked Wheat Berry Salad with dried apricots, carrots, and almonds, which is based on a Moroccan tagine.

Price: £18.45

Plants-Only Kitchen - Gaz Oakley

Plants-Only Kitchen by Gaz Oakley. Picture: Quadrille Publishing/Amazon

Gaz Oakley, known as @avantgardevegan on Instagram, has over 600,000 followers on Instagram, and is known for creating easy plant-based recipes that taste incredible.

Price: £14.99

Great British Vegan - Aimee Ryan

Great British Vegan. Picture: White Lion Publishing/Amazon

Great British Vegan is a handy cookbook that contains vegan versions of classic British dishes.

Their recipes include full english, bubble and squeak, beefy mushroom stew, beer-battered tofish and chips, sticky toffee pudding, and coffee and walnut cake.

Price: £16.40

Rachel Ama’s Vegan Eats

Rachel Ama’s Vegan Eats. Picture: Ebury Press/Amazon

Rachel Ama's Vegan Eats contains tasty plant-based recipes for every day.

Rachel took inspiration from naturally vegan dishes and cuisines - as well as her Caribbean and West African roots - to create her delicious recipes,.

Price: £13.99

Vegan Asian: A Cookbook

Vegan Asian: A Cookbook. Picture: Page Street Publishing Co

Jeeca Uy, who is the creator of Instagram account @TheFoodieTakesFlight, has transformed a number of traditional Southeast and East Asian dishes into incredible vegan versions.

Price: £17.54

The Happy Pear: Vegan Cooking for Everyone - David Flynn

The Happy Pear: Vegan Cooking for Everyone. Picture: Penguin Ireland/Amazon

If you're completely new to cooking, this cookbook from David Flynn is a great bet.

It prides itself on recipes that anyone can make, from fluffy coconut granola for breakfast, to home-made vegan pizza for lunch, to creamy broccoli pie for dinner.

Price: £13.99

Vegan Fakeaway - Katy Bescow

Vegan Fakeaway. Picture: Quadrille Publishing Ltd/Amazon

We all know there's nothing better than a takeaway on a Friday night, but splashing out on our weekly treat can take a bit of a toll on our bank accounts.

Luckily, this handy book features 70 recipes that deliver fast, easy, vegan takeaway classics, with cuisines including American, Chinese, Indian, Italian and Middle Eastern.

Price: £10.95

