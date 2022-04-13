The best vegan Easter Eggs to buy in the UK
13 April 2022, 11:16 | Updated: 13 April 2022, 14:32
Vegan and dairy free Easter Eggs 2022: the best picks from Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Hotel Chocolat, and more.
Easter 2022 is now just around the corner, and we couldn't be more excited to spend the entire weekend watching TV and chain-eating chocolate eggs.
If you're one of the growing number of people following a plant-based diet, it may interest you to learn that there are now a huge number of vegan easter eggs available to buy in the UK.
While a few years ago vegan eggs would have been confined to niche health food shops, you can now buy a huge range of delicious dairy-free offerings at pretty much all mainstream supermarkets.
Here are our picks of the best...
H!P (Happiness in Plants) Salted Caramel Oat Milk Chocolate Egg
This delicious Easter Egg is a new offering from vegan brand H!P (Happiness in Plants).
It's made with oat, rather than dairy, milk, and the salted caramel offers a delicious sweet-and-salty flavour.
RRP: £7.95
HAPPi’s Oat Milk Easter egg
HAPPi, another Oat M!lk chocolate brand, is launching a new White Raspberry Easter Egg alongside its existing Orange, Plain M!lk and Salted Caramel versions.
RRP: £9.99
Moo Free Easter Eggs
Moo Free are known for their delicious range of vegan chocolate treats, and they have this year expanded their Easter Egg range.
The Moofreesas Organic Easter Egg and White Bunnycomb Crunch Easter Egg are both available to buy on their website now.
RRP: £5.99
ASDA vegan Easter Eggs
ASDA have launched two of their very own delicious dairy-free Easter Eggs for this year.
You can pick up their Extra Special Free From Dark Choc egg with Vanilla Flavour truffles or their Extra Special Free From Easter Egg Selection while on your weekly shop.
RRP: £4.50
Divine Dark Chocolate Easter Egg
This delicious egg from Sourced by Oxfam is made from 70% dark chocolate and comes in plastic free packaging.
Everything from the Sourced by Oxfam collection donates money to Oxfam, while supporting the livelihoods of artisans from across the globe.
RRP: £5.99
Montezuma Dark Chocolate Giant Egg
Montezuma are known for their impressive range of vegan-friendly chocolate, and their huge Dark Chocolate Giant Egg comes complete with two dark chocolate chicks.
RRP: £30
NOMO Easter Eggs
NOMO sell a range of delicious dairy-free eggs, and have this year added the incredible Cookie Dough Crunch Egg to its collection.
The egg combines NOMO’s original creamy choc with a vegan and free from cookie dough shell, and comes complete with a Cookie Dough Bunny.
RRP: £6