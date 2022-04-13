The best vegan Easter Eggs to buy in the UK

13 April 2022, 11:16 | Updated: 13 April 2022, 14:32

The best vegan Easter Eggs to buy in the UK
The best vegan Easter Eggs to buy in the UK. Picture: Getty/various

Vegan and dairy free Easter Eggs 2022: the best picks from Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Hotel Chocolat, and more.

Easter 2022 is now just around the corner, and we couldn't be more excited to spend the entire weekend watching TV and chain-eating chocolate eggs.

If you're one of the growing number of people following a plant-based diet, it may interest you to learn that there are now a huge number of vegan easter eggs available to buy in the UK.

While a few years ago vegan eggs would have been confined to niche health food shops, you can now buy a huge range of delicious dairy-free offerings at pretty much all mainstream supermarkets.

Here are our picks of the best...

H!P (Happiness in Plants) Salted Caramel Oat Milk Chocolate Egg

This delicious egg is made with oat milk
This delicious egg is made with oat milk. Picture: H!P

This delicious Easter Egg is a new offering from vegan brand H!P (Happiness in Plants).

It's made with oat, rather than dairy, milk, and the salted caramel offers a delicious sweet-and-salty flavour.

RRP: £7.95

Click here to buy

HAPPi’s Oat Milk Easter egg

Happi have launched a brand-new Easter Egg for 2022
Happi have launched a brand-new Easter Egg for 2022. Picture: Happi

HAPPi, another Oat M!lk chocolate brand, is launching a new White Raspberry Easter Egg alongside its existing Orange, Plain M!lk and Salted Caramel versions.

RRP: £9.99

Click here to buy

Moo Free Easter Eggs

Moo Free sell a range of delicious vegan chocolate
Moo Free sell a range of delicious vegan chocolate. Picture: Moo Free

Moo Free are known for their delicious range of vegan chocolate treats, and they have this year expanded their Easter Egg range.

The Moofreesas Organic Easter Egg and White Bunnycomb Crunch Easter Egg are both available to buy on their website now.

RRP: £5.99

Click here to buy

ASDA vegan Easter Eggs

ASDA have launched two new vegan Easter Eggs
ASDA have launched two new vegan Easter Eggs. Picture: ASDA

ASDA have launched two of their very own delicious dairy-free Easter Eggs for this year.

You can pick up their Extra Special Free From Dark Choc egg with Vanilla Flavour truffles or their Extra Special Free From Easter Egg Selection while on your weekly shop.

RRP: £4.50

Divine Dark Chocolate Easter Egg

Divine's Dark Chocolate Easter Egg is from Sourced by Oxfa
Divine's Dark Chocolate Easter Egg is from Sourced by Oxfa. Picture: Divine

This delicious egg from Sourced by Oxfam is made from 70% dark chocolate and comes in plastic free packaging.

Everything from the Sourced by Oxfam collection donates money to Oxfam, while supporting the livelihoods of artisans from across the globe.

RRP: £5.99

Click here to buy

Montezuma Dark Chocolate Giant Egg

Montezuma's Dark Chocolate Giant Egg comes with two dark chocolate chicks
Montezuma's Dark Chocolate Giant Egg comes with two dark chocolate chicks. Picture: Montezuma

Montezuma are known for their impressive range of vegan-friendly chocolate, and their huge Dark Chocolate Giant Egg comes complete with two dark chocolate chicks.

RRP: £30

Click here to buy

NOMO Easter Eggs

NOMO have just launched a Cookie Dough Crunch egg
NOMO have just launched a Cookie Dough Crunch egg. Picture: NOMO

NOMO sell a range of delicious dairy-free eggs, and have this year added the incredible Cookie Dough Crunch Egg to its collection.

The egg combines NOMO’s original creamy choc with a vegan and free from cookie dough shell, and comes complete with a Cookie Dough Bunny.

RRP: £6

Click here to buy

