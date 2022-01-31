Vegan launches 2022: Exciting new food, beauty products and more

By Naomi Bartram

From snacks, to perfumes to cleaning products - here's the best vegan launches to get your hands on in 2022.

Whether you’ve been vegan for years or are simply trying to move towards a more plant-based diet, there is a lot to be excited about in 2022.

Veganuary might have come and gone, but luckily there are plenty more animal and planet friendly launches happening this year.

So, from chocolate, to slippers to beauty products, we have put together a list of all the best vegan products on our shelves at the moment.

Vegan food and drink launches 2022

Salted honeycomb oat milk chocolate bar

H!P Salted Honeycomb Oat Milk Chocolate Bar. Picture: H!P

Oat milk chocolate brand, H!P (Happiness in Plants) has launched a new Salted Honeycomb Oat Milk Chocolate Bar.

This delicious new vegan-friendly flavour combines creamy oat m!lk chocolate and crunchy honeycomb pieces with a salty twist.

Buy now: £3 from H!P

Kallø Veggie cakes

Kallø Veggie cakes. Picture: Kallø

Kallø's plant-based snacking range of tasty veggie cakes pack plenty of protein and flavour.

Made from peas and lentils, they come in two delicious flavours: Beetroot & Balsamic and Spinach & Pesto.

Buy now: £2.49 from Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Ocado

Allplants starter pack

Allplants starter pack. Picture: Allplants

allplants is UK’s vegan food delivery service which provides chef-made meals, breakfasts, lunches and desserts.

Their Starter Pack contains six delicious chef-made meals including options such as a delicious ‘Chicken’ Katsu Curry and Cocoa Banana Oats brekky pot.

Buy now: £54.95 from allplants

Tyga’s vegan curry kit

Tyga's Vegan Curry Kit. Picture: Tyga

Indian recipe box specialist Tyga’s have launched a beautifully presented recipe kit, jam-packed full of all you need to whip up a host of delicious vegan dishes.

The kits contain all of the fresh herbs, spices and paste blends needed to cook up a fantastic vegan Indian feast including an Aubergine and Butternut Squash Dhansak, Black and Green Bean Dopiaza and Sweet Potato Saag.

Buy now: £14.49 from Tyga

Cauldron Korean bites

Cauldron Korean bites. Picture: Cauldron

Cauldron Foods has launched tasty Korean Bites which are packed full of colourful veggies and generously seasoned to perfection.

Now certified as Carbon Neutral, each bite contains carrots, sweet potatoes, onion, kale, chargrilled peppers, and classic Asian spices.

Buy now: £2 from Tesco and Sainsbury’s

Asda’s plant based cookies

Asda’s plant based cookies. Picture: ASDA

Asda has expanded its vegan range with new Plant Based Choc Chip and Double Choc Chip Cookies.

Available in stores and online, the delicious four pack of cookies are the perfect dessert or snack.

Buy now: £1.50 from Asda

Oatly yoghurt

Oatly yoghurt. Picture: Oatly

If you're looking fir a yoghurt alternative, this treat from Oatly has a similar creamy consistency and is amazing with granola and berries or in baking recipes.

Oatly also has an amazing range of other products including oat milk, custard and cream.

Buy now: £1.99 from Oatly and Tesco

Beyond Meat mince

Beyond Meat mince. Picture: Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat has a range of delicious plant-based food including Beyond Burgers, Beyond Sausages, Beyond Meatballs and Beyond Mince.

Our favourite Beyond Mince gives you the freedom to turn any beef recipe into a meaty plant-based masterpiece, including lasagne, fajitas and tacos.

Buy now: £3 from Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Ocado, and Asda.

Lizi's Granola

Lizi's Granola. Picture: Lizi's

Lizi's great tasting original granola is vegan friendly and is the perfect addition to breakfast, salads, desserts and soups.

The recipe has seen some tweaks since it was first created in the 1990s, but all the flavour and crunchiness that first appealed to so many people remains.

Buy now: £3.70 from Ocado

Good Catch plant based ‘seafood’

Good Catch plant based fish. Picture: Good Catch

Good Catch has expanded its range of frozen products including Plant-Based Classic Style Fish-Free Burgers, Plant-Based New England-Style Crab-Free Cakes and Plant-Based Thai-Style Fish-Free Cakes.

The plant-based seafood is making a positive impact on ocean health by offering a delicious, sustainable alternative to overfishing.

Buy now: £3.75 from Tesco

ZENB vegan pasta range

ZENB vegan pasta range. Picture: ZENB

ZENB pasta is made from 100% Yellow Peas which are said to improve the soil and require less water to grow than wheat.

The pasta has a delicious flavour, subtle aroma and al dente texture and is also rich in protein.

Buy now: starting at £3.00 from Zenb

Simply Green Foods

Beetroot & Chilli falafel mix. Picture: Simply Green Foods

Simply Green Foods have created a new range of falafel mixes which you can make at home yourself.

All you have to do is add water to the mix and fry or bake, with delicious flavours including Pumpkin & Quinoa, Spinach & Broccoli, Beetroot & Chilli.

Buy now: £15 from Amazon

MIGHTY milk

MIGHTY milk. Picture: MIGHTY

MIGHTY has a new range of plant based milks in Semi & Whole.

Made using exclusive new technology Plantech®, M.KOLOGY 'looks and tastes like dairy' and is expected to be the next generation of plant milk.

Buy now: £2.15 MIGHTY, Tesco, ASDA and Sainsbury's

Pickled Onion Monster Feet crisps

Crave Pickled Onion Monster Feet. Picture: Crave

Crave has launched two new maize snacks, Pickled Onion Monster Feet and Smokey Bacon Flavoured Streaker.

They are both are vegan and free from allergens, perfect to devour at your desk, serve up as a treat at kids’ parties or savour after a tough day.

Buy now: £1.73 from The Vegan Kind Supermarket

Vegan prosecco

Vegan wine by Terra Organica. Picture: Terra Organica

Terra Organica's vegan Rose Prosecco is the perfect drink all year round.

This fizz is created in a family run winery in Northern Italy, and is refreshingly light, not too dry deliciously fruity sparkling wine with hints of red berries.

Buy now: £39.00 from Terra Organica

Vegan beauty and fashion launches 2022

Felt mule slippers

Felt mule slippers. Picture: Bedroom Athletics

If you're looking for some fun new slippers, Bedroom Athletics has a new clog design, perfect for those who like to make a statement.

The Maria felt mule slipper has a faux fur inner and a vibrant contrasting wedge sole, and is available in three marl shades.

Buy now: £25 from Bedroom Athletics

Vegan leather jewellery case

Vegan Leather Embossed Trinket Tray. Picture: Martha Brooks

The perfect gift, these vegan leather jewellery cases will look elegant in any bedroom.

Hand-crafted here in the UK, the embossed trinket tray is also available in a range of stylish colours.

Buy: £20.95 from Martha Brook

Nailberry nail varnish

Nailberry nailvarnish. Picture: Nailberry

Nailberry is the number one ethically focused nail brand with a 12-free, vegan friendly L'Oxygéné formula.

Colours include Bluebell lacquer, Pop My Berry and Rouge and there are choices to compliment every skin tone.

Buy now: £15 from Nailberry

Don't Buy Her Flowers care package

Vegan care package. Picture: Don't Buy Her Flowers

For that special someone, Don't Buy Her Flowers allows you to put together the perfect Care Package.

Choose from categories including beauty, snacks, entertainment, drinks, books and more, which are all suitable for vegans.

Buy now: From £15.00 from Don't Buy Her Flowers

Catrice mascara

Catrice mascara. Picture: Catrice

Catrice has launched a brand new mascara perfect for a night on the town.

Thanks to an innovative brush design, it delivers extraordinary length and volume.

Buy now: From Just My Look

The Suss knitted jumper

The Suss Edit jumper. Picture: The Suss Edit

The SUSS Edit has a range of wardrobe staples perfect for the colder months.

Their Classic Knit is made using 100% organic cotton, crafted in Portugal and designed in Ireland.

Buy now: €129 from The Suss Edit

Ariana Grande perfume

Ariana Grande perfume. Picture: The Fragrance Shop

If you're looking for a vegan-friendly fragrance, God is a Woman is inspired by the grand power of nature.

A breath of fresh air for the senses and composed of 91% naturally derived ingredients, the fragrance is vegan, clean, and cruelty-free.

Buy now: 35.50 from The Fragrance Shop

Chloe perfume

Chloe perfume. Picture: The Fragrance Shop

Chloé Signature Naturelle is a fresh and feminine eau de parfum which is also eco-conscious.

Vegan and formulated with 100% natural origin fragrance, the ingredients are ethically sourced to envelop you in floral freshness all day long.

Buy now: £80.50 from The Fragrance Shop

Card holder

La Pochette card holder. Picture: lapochette

A compact essential, this card wallet is crafted from vegan leather and features stitched detailing with a painted contrast edging.

Perfect for keeping payment cards safe or a home for gym and travel cards, the compact design allows easy storage in slim pockets.

Buy now: £20 from La Pochette

Vegan home launches 2022

Dip & Doze sheets

Dip & Doze sheets. Picture: Dip & Doze

If you're looking for the perfect bed linen, look no further than Dip & Doze.

Completely vegan and with natural coconut button closures, their best-selling original duvet set includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases, in a choice of six soft neutrals; dove grey, dusky pink, nordic sky, white, clay pink & sage green.

The duvet covers come in plain shades, simple stripes, a star pattern and embroidered borders.

Buy now: From £60 from Dip & Doze

Volcanic potpourri diffuser

Volcanic Potpourri Heart Diffuser. Picture: Boostology

You can scent your room naturally with a Poupourri of black Lava stones, topped with a mahogany Obsidian stone heart.

The hand-finished rocks are encased in a matt black glass jar, and all you have to do is simply add 6-10 drops of essential oil to the stones.

The porous Lava acts like a sponge, soaks up the oil and then slowly releases the aroma into your room.

Buy now: £40 from Boostology

Seep cleaning products

Seep washing up bundle. Picture: Seep

For those of us who want to use more eco-friendly cleaning products, Seep has got you covered.

Their range of plastic free and compostable products cover everything from naturally antibacterial copper scourers to 'real rubber' rubber gloves.

Buy now: Find out more at Seep

The Beeswax Wrap

Vegan Beeswax wrap kit. Picture: The Beeswax Wrap Co

The Beeswax Wrap Co has launched their clever vegan eco starter bundle which includes a long-lasting solid dish soap and all-natural coconut scrub pad, perfect for washing dishes and keeping your vegan wax wraps in tip-top condition.

This gift bundle also includes a Two Combo Vegan Wax Wrap pack in our keep it fresh print, and a re-wax bar for refreshing your wraps after a couple of months of wear and tear.

Buy now: £28.00 from The Beeswax Wrap Co

Bio One cleaning products

Bio One cleaning products. Picture: Bio One

Bio one's deep clean + surface cleanser starter pack bundle Bio one™ deep clean + surface cleanser gives you everything you need to get started.

It cleans, degreases and cleanses surfaces, using naturally activating bio enzymes.

Buy now: £17.75 from Bio One