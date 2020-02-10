The best gifts to buy your vegan other half this Valentine's Day

All the best vegan and plant-based gifts ideal for that special vegan in your life this Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day is imminent, meaning many of us are scrambling to find that perfect last-minute gift for our other halves.

And, if your partner is one of the rapidly growing number of vegans in the UK, this task might at first seem even more daunting than usual, given that classic gifts of chocolates and other confectionary typically contain animal products.

However, due to the incredible influx of vegan products and brands in recent months, treating your vegan partner has never been easier - here are all the best vegan chocolates, accessories and brands your other half will love.

Hotel Chocolat - The All Dark Vegan Chocolate Hamper Collection - £27

The All Dark Vegan Chocolate Hamper Collection. Picture: Hotel Chocolat

A few years ago, the idea of an entirely vegan chocolate hamper would have been a pipe dream, but Hotel Chocolat have well and truly pulled it out the bag.

The hamper includes a number of the chain's signature dark chocolate offerings that's sure to delight vegans and non-vegans alike.

Click here to buy on Hotel Chocolat.

Booja Booja Hazelnut Truffles - £5.25

Booja Booja hazelnut truffles. Picture: Booja Booja

The immensely popular vegan confectionary brand Booja Booja sell a number of truffle gift sets that are just perfect for Valentine's Day.

Click here to buy.

The Vego Mega Chocolate Gift Box - £17.99

Vego Mega Chocolate Gift Box. Picture: The Vegan Supermarket

Vego is rapidly growing in popularity with vegans and non-vegans alike, with the unbelievably delicious chocolate racking up huge numbers of five-star reviews - and many have compared its taste Ferrero Rocher.

Click here to buy.

Vegan sweet gift set: TVK Pick 'n' Mix Vegan Sweet Box - Vegan Supermarket - £14.49

TVK Pick 'n' Mix Vegan Sweet Box. Picture: Vegan Supermarket

Pic 'n' mix-style sweets are notoriously gelatine-heavy so therefore unsuitable for vegans and vegetarians, so why not give your other half the gift of nostalgia with this all-vegan sweet box?

Click here to buy on Vegan Supermarket.

Vegan Bunny - Lavender Soy Candle - £14.00

Vegan Bunny - Lavender Soy Candle. Picture: Vegan Supermarket

This hand-poured vegan soy candle's scent is described as 'Romantic & Relaxing', so an ideal gift for Valentine's Day.

Click here to buy.

Votch Vegan Watch - variety of prices

If you fancy splashing out on your other half this Valentine's Day, you really could do no better than treating them to a Votch vegan watch.

Gold & Black votch. Picture: Votch

Gone are the days when good quality and trendy watches rely on leather straps - all-vegan brand VOTCH has arrived on the market, and it's an absolute game-changer.

The straps are made from vegan leather made to replicate the real thing, and they offer a variety of styles and colours to choose from.

Prices start from £120 for their Classic Collection, and £135 for their Piñatex Collection.

Click here to buy.

Vegan Gift Box - Surprise Gift Box Selection for Vegans - £39.95

Vegan Gift Box - Surprise Gift Box Selection for Vegans. Picture: Your Lucky Giftbox

If you really can't choose a perfect gift for your vegan partner, why not let fate decide with this speciality vegan surprise gift box?

Click here to buy.

Vegan wine trio in wooden gift box - Virgin Wines - £39.99

Vegan wine trio. Picture: Virgin Wines

Many wines are vegan, but it can often be a lengthy process working out which ones are safe to drink - so this handy all-vegan gift set will come as a welcome gift to anyone.

Click here to buy.