'Sickening' video sees airplane passenger pick dead skin off their foot next to another flyer

There has been outrage over a video shared from an airplane. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

Social media users are outraged over this 'disgusting' viral video...

When it comes to flying, we all like to kick back and relax by watching a film or sipping on a glass of bubbly.

But one traveller took the phrase ‘make yourself comfortable’ to a whole new level, when they were spotted picking dead skin off their feet on an airplane.

In a viral video - shared on Instagram account Passenger Shaming - the anonymous passenger can be seen with their shoes off while resting their bare feet on the tray table in front.

They were then caught peeling dead skin off the bottom of their foot, before the cameraman zoomed in to see the flap of skin hanging from a blister on their heel.

And it looks as though their unsuspecting next door neighbour doesn’t have a clue what’s going on in the seat beside them, as they failed to react to the horrifying scene.

The clip has already racked up more than 110k views, with social media users rushing to comment.

“I'd have to say something! That's disgusting! 🤢,” said one, while another commented: “That's just wrong!”

“What the? I gagged when I watched that 🤢”, slammed a third, while a fourth added: “🤢🤢🤢🤢 🗣 KEEP YOUR FEET IN YOUR SHOES IN PUBLIC!!”

This isn’t the first time a passenger has been shamed for getting their feet out on a plane.

Last year, one man caused outrage when was caught using the in-flight entertainment in a rather unusual way.

My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/qG6d54V5Dd — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) July 15, 2019

In a video – posted by New Yorker Alafair Burke on Twitter – an unnamed man can be seen using his feet to swipe through film options on the touchscreen pinned to the wall in front of him.

When some people brought up the question of whether the passenger suffered from mobility problems, Alaifar later confirmed: "The photographer confirms that she saw him walk on and off the plane, carrying his own bag. He just likes to watch TV with his bare feet.”