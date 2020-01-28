'Easy' passwords banned for smartphones as part of major crackdown on spy hacking

28 January 2020, 12:17

You will no longer be able to use 'simple' passcodes
You will no longer be able to use 'simple' passcodes. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Default passwords such as ‘1234’ will be banned under new laws.

With so many passwords to remember nowadays, you can be forgiven for sticking with something simple.

But the government has announced all default and easy-to-guess codes are set to be banned in smart devices as part of a crackdown on cyber attacks.

Manufacturers often use a single password because it’s simpler during the installation process, but plenty of consumers don't bother changing this after they start using their devices.

This weak security could allow criminals to hack into internet connected gadgets and then steal sensitive or personal information.

Smart speakers could pose a security risk
Smart speakers could pose a security risk. Picture: Getty Images

The shake-up is part of a bid to improve digital protection for families amid fears smart speakers, baby monitors, laptops and phones can be used to spy on people in their own homes.

Read More: Bride's tiny engagement ring brutally mocked as women compare it to a keyring

Under the new laws, manufacturers of these internet-connected gadgets will also have to tell customers by law how long they intend to provide security support for their products.

In addition to this, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), announced that companies will have to have a public point of contact where people can report vulnerabilities they find in their software.

Read More: Android users should immediately delete these 15 'potentially dangerous' apps, warns expert

The legislation to enforce the new standards will be drawn up and brought before MP’s “as soon as possible” as the parliamentary schedule allows.

Digital minister Matt Warms, said: “Our new law will hold firms manufacturing and selling internet-connected devices to account and stop hackers threatening people’s privacy and safety.

“It will mean robust security standards are built in from the design stage and now bolted on as an afterthought.”

This comes after consumer watchdog Which? found serious security flaws in six wireless cameras it tested at random from Amazon last year.

At the time, it was claimed that security flaws such as weak default passwords meant hackers could get into the devices and spy on victims.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

There has been outrage over a video shared from an airplane

'Sickening' video sees airplane passenger pick dead skin off their foot next to another flyer
The brilliant new range is fully inclusive and is an important introduction

Barbie unveils new diverse range of dolls including one in a wheelchair and another with vitiligo
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £179 denim midi dress from Whistles

Celebrities

Mums, Dads and grandparents have been raving about the genius product

Parents are raving about Aldi's £14.99 adult and child toilet seat, perfect for toilet training
The best flowers to get your other half this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day flowers: The best bouquets and where to get them this year

Trending on Heart

Jamie Oliver is looking for takeaway lovers

Jamie Oliver is on the hunt for takeaway lovers to star in an exciting new TV show

TV & Movies

The Pussycat Dolls are back after 10 years away

The Pussycat Dolls tour 2020: Dates, venues and how to get tickets to US girlband's comeback shows

Events

Whitney Dean goes up against Leo King

EastEnders’ Whitney Dean spoilers: What to look out for as Leo King storyline meets dramatic finale

TV & Movies

James Jordan has waded into the Dancing On Ice drama

Former Dancing On Ice winner James Jordan takes swipe at Caprice amid Hamish split controversy

TV & Movies

Justin Timberlake shared an emotional post for his friend

Justin Timberlake shares heartbreaking tribute to friend Kobe Bryant following his tragic death

Music

This Morning viewers were shocked by Iris' confession

Holly Willoughby shocked as lovestruck pensioner, 80, shares graphic details about sex with Egyptian toyboy, 35

This Morning