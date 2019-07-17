'Disgusting' viral video shows passenger using BARE FEET to control aeroplane touch screen TV

17 July 2019, 12:11

A man has been criticised for using his feet to control the aeroplane TV
A man has been criticised for using his feet to control the aeroplane TV. Picture: Getty Images/Twitter
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

People are disgusted by this video of a man using his bare feet to control a plane touch-screen TV.

Flight attendants recently revealed the surprise reason you probably shouldn’t drink tap water from an aeroplane.

And now passengers might think twice about watching television on long haul trips as well, after one man was caught using the in-flight entertainment in a rather unusual way.

In a video – posted by New Yorker Alafair Burke on Twitter – an unnamed man can be seen using his feet to swipe through film options on the touchscreen pinned to the wall in front of him.

The footage was sent by Alafair’s friend who didn’t have Twitter, but she decided it just HAD to be shared with the rest of the world.

Obviously, the video soon attracted a huge reaction and now has over 111,000 likes and 22,000 retweets, with most users horrified by his behaviour.

One person replied: ‘This is the most disturbing thing I’ve seen on twitter’, while another claimed it was (in all caps) ‘TIME FOR THE METEOR TO END US AS A SPECIES’.

"People in first class look at me crazy for wiping down everything. This is exactly why. Yuck," another wrote.

While a third asked: “Was he wearing shoes while getting on and off the plane? How about when going to the restroom? These are things we need to know.”

Read More: Heathrow Airport strike 2019: Which flights are cancelled and am I entitled to compensation?

And a fourth wrote: “Gross No bare feet on a screen please.”

Some brought up the question of whether the passenger suffered from mobility problems, but Alaifar later confirmed: "The photographer confirms that she saw him walk on and off the plane, carrying his own bag. He just likes to watch TV with his bare feet.”

This comes after supermodel Naomi Campbell revealed her very bizarre airport routine she follows every time she jets out of the country.

In a YouTube video, the 49-year-old can be seen getting a plane to Doha, Qatar, but instead of just sitting back and relaxing, she soon got to work cleaning.

Read More: Ex-flight attendant reveals why you should never take your shoes off on a plane

Putting on a pair of disposable plastic gloves, she then takes out sanitising wipes to scrub down the television, arm rests, tray table, and seatbelt.

“Clean anything you touch. Anything you could possibly touch,” she said.

“This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

After seeing a video of a passengers feet all over the television screen, we have a feeling a fair few people will be following in Naomi’s footsteps the next time they get on a plane.

