Incredible villa features Disney, Star Wars and Harry Potter themed rooms

6 January 2021, 10:30

This Airbnb has Disney, Star Wars and Harry Potter themed rooms
This Airbnb has Disney, Star Wars and Harry Potter themed rooms. Picture: Airbnb

We're desperate to stay in this amazing themed villa next year!

The UK is currently on lockdown, with holidays and breaks banned for the time being.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t start planning our next vacation for when all this is over.

And if you’re a film fan, this giant villa in Kissimmee, Florida, could be the perfect place to visit when we can travel again.

The incredible Airbnb features rooms themed around Disney and Star Wars, as well as a Harry Potter private cinema.

But the eight-bedroom property isn’t just for kids, as it even has a heated waterfall pool perfect for relaxing.

There is even a pool in the villa
There is even a pool in the villa. Picture: Airbnb
There is a Cinderella themed master room
There is a Cinderella themed master room. Picture: Airbnb
There is a Cinderella themed room for children
There is a Cinderella themed room for children. Picture: Airbnb

One of our favourite rooms is the Cinderella at Midnight King Suite, which has a walk-in wardrobe, and en-suite bathroom, as well as an adjoining kids’ carriage bedroom.

For all those Moana fans, there is also a Tiki playhouse room complete with a boat bed and lots of toys for the kids to enjoy.

Meanwhile, the Star Wars Ewok bedroom has life-sized Ewoks, a 10ft-high Imperial Walker replica and a bed based on Anakin's Jedi StarFighter.

If that wasn’t enough, the Harry Potter home theatre has a huge 8ft screen and 3D projector, perfect for a film night.

There is a Star Wars themed room in the Airbnb
There is a Star Wars themed room in the Airbnb. Picture: Airbnb
The Harry Potter themed cinema is perfect for chilling
The Harry Potter themed cinema is perfect for chilling. Picture: Airbnb

There are also floating and pillar candles, Quidditch trophies, a heated fireplace and it sleeps up to six people!

Transporting you to a scene from Beauty and the Beast, visitors can also relax in Belle's enchanting master bedroom with a luxurious ensuite bathroom and oversized bathtub.

Elsewhere in the house, there is a lavish room that pays tribute to Aladdin with nods to Princess Jasmine in the magical film.

If families want to carry on the fun, the amazing property is located just a ten minute drive away from Walt Disney World or 20 minutes to Universal Studios.

For five nights in the villa, prices start from £1,936 and can sleep up to 16 people, which works out at £121pp.

Find out more about the villa HERE.

