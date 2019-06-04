This DIY wedding cake kit from Amazon will feed 70 guests for only £49

The DIY cake is pretty damn fancy. Picture: Stork/Amazon

By Mared Parry

The triple-tiered wedding cake is covered in flowers and is truly show-stopping... at least or it could be if you follow the instructions properly.

A do-it-yourself wedding cake has caught the attention of brides-to be, and it's a bargain at only £49.

The Stork 'Bake by Numbers' Wedding Cake Kit is available on Amazon and it includes absolutely everything you need to make a stunning wedding cake.

The bargain kit comes with everything you need to create a beautiful wedding cake. Picture: Amazon/Stork

The finished cake is a large three-tiered work of art, and can be decorated with pink and white flowers for that added touch of glamour.

Weddings are expensive enough as it is, so if you fancy yourself as a bit of a GBBO contestant or just fancy trying your hand at baking your own wedding cake - this kit is perfect.

There's enough ingredients to make a cake big enough to feed a whopping 70 guests, so it's no small feat.

If you're up to the challenge then you could save a pretty penny. Picture: Getty

The show-stopping Victoria sponge cake kit comes with pre-measured ingredients and all of the equipment you need to create the cake, including a whisk, a wooden spoon and all of the pots and pans.

The only think you'll need to provide is some eggs and an oven - shouldn't be too hard, right?

Here is the full list of contents:

10-inch cake board

8-inch cake board

6-inch cake board

10-inch cake tin

8-inch cake tin

6-inch cake tin

Whisk

Wooden spoon

Spatula

Cake dowels (12 inch)

Piping bag and tips

Faux flowers (pink and white)

Stork baking spread

Vanilla extract

Golden caster sugar

Self-rising flour

Icing sugar

Strawberry jam

Stork said: “The botanical-inspired wedding colour combo blends graceful light pink tones, earthy greens, and cosy neutrals.

"The end result: a palette that embodies pure, effortless romance fit for a wedding."