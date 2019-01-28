Shock as groom's mistress crashes his wedding dressed as a BRIDE in hilarious video

A mistress shocked when she turned up wearing a bridal dress. Picture: Twitter

A groom got his just desserts when his other woman turned up unannounced at his wedding, wearing none other than a bridal gown.

The clip, which was shared to Twitter, saw the groom frantically trying to resolve the situation when his jilted mistress gatecrashed the wedding while his bride looked on in disbelief.

Since the video was shared, it went viral and was captioned: "Side chick rocked up at the wedding also wearing a wedding dress."

Side chick decided to show up at her boyfriend wedding with her own gown and bride's maid.....😅😆😆 pic.twitter.com/oYKrm45O0s — Wuraola❣💕 (@Wuraola______) June 17, 2018

In the video, the woman can be seen approaching the couple during the ceremony and the man tries to get her to leave as the congregation begins to gasp and scream in horror.

A bridesmaid wearing pink dress desperately tries to intervene, but the woman is seen shaking her off.

The groom and the woman begin shouting at one another, and she tries to tell his bride something.

The dramatic clip has been seen more than 600,000 times and has had over 6,000 retweets.