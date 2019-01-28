Shock as groom's mistress crashes his wedding dressed as a BRIDE in hilarious video

28 January 2019, 11:14

Bride gatecrashes wedding
A mistress shocked when she turned up wearing a bridal dress. Picture: Twitter

A groom got his just desserts when his other woman turned up unannounced at his wedding, wearing none other than a bridal gown.

A wedding in South Africa turned into utter chaos when the groom's mistress turned up at the nuptials unnounced, wearing a white wedding dress.

The clip, which was shared to Twitter, saw the groom frantically trying to resolve the situation when his jilted mistress gatecrashed the wedding while his bride looked on in disbelief.

Since the video was shared, it went viral and was captioned: "Side chick rocked up at the wedding also wearing a wedding dress."

In the video, the woman can be seen approaching the couple during the ceremony and the man tries to get her to leave as the congregation begins to gasp and scream in horror.

A bridesmaid wearing pink dress desperately tries to intervene, but the woman is seen shaking her off.

The groom and the woman begin shouting at one another, and she tries to tell his bride something.

The dramatic clip has been seen more than 600,000 times and has had over 6,000 retweets.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Katie Price

Katie Price announces she's adopting a Nigerian orphan in shocking This Morning interview

Celebrities

Cara De La Hoyde, pictured at last week's NTAs, is thrilled with the results

Love lsland's Cara De La Hoyde shows off results of laser lipo procedure on her chin

Beauty

Mum's £4 miracle spray cleans everything from filthy cookers to greasy sinks

Mum’s £4 'miracle' spray cleans everything from sinks to sofas – and the results are amazing
Supermarkets

Valentine’s Day meal deal: Tesco, Asda, Waitrose and M&S food to spoil your loved ones

Food & Health