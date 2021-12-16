7 weighted blankets to sooth stress and bring comfort this winter

Weighted blankets are soaring in popularity. Picture: Getty/various

A round-up of the best weighted blankets to treat yourself to this winter.

Weighted blankets have been soaring in popularity over the last few years, with many people claiming they aid sleep and soothe stress.

Some experts have claimed that the pressure provided by these blankets can increase serotonin, which helps people feel calm and happy.

While there is no absolute scientific proof that they work, they have become hugely popular with people who are stressed and struggle to sleep.

Here are our picks...

ZZZZNEST Weighted Blanket for Adults

ZZZZNEST Weighted Blanket for Adults. Picture: Amazon/ZZZZNEST

The ZZZZNEST weighted blanket aims to provide a stimulus called "Deep Touch Pressure" that can improbve mood, calm your body down and promote a restful sleep.

Price: £55.99

BEDSURE Weighted Blanket for Adults

BEDSURE Weighted Blanket for Adults. Picture: BEDSURE

This blanket from BEDSURE weighs 6.8kg, and uses a deep pressure to trigger the release of hormones that calm the nerves and lead to a deeper sleep.

Price: £39.09

Prestige Weighted Blanket

Prestige Weighted Blanket. Picture: Prestige/Amazon

Prestige Weighted Blankets have racked up a number of five-star reviews, with many praising the weight and quality of the blanket.

Price: £76.99

Cosi Home® Luxury Weighted Blanket

Cosi Home® Luxury Weighted Blanket. Picture: Cosi Home®/Amazon

Cosi Home 6.8 kg Weighted Blankets use Deep Touch Pressure to help to relieve anxiety and stress, relax your mood and improve sleep.

Price: £67.99

Brentfords Weighted Blanket

Brentfords Weighted Blanket. Picture: Brentfords/Amazon

This 6kg weighted blanket is ideal for bargain-hunters, and is engineered to provide a relaxing sleep experience using deep touch pressure therapy.

Price: £27.67

Sleepdown Weighted Blanket

Sleepdown Weighted Blanket. Picture: Sleepdown/Amazon

The Sleepdown Weighted Blanket has the added bonus of being soft to touch, meaning it provides an extra bit of comfort.

Price: £41.99

Silentnight Weighted Blanket

Silentnight Weighted Blanket. Picture: Silentnight/Amazon

Silentnight's 9kg weighted blanket was designed with sleep wellness in mind, helping you to achieve a calm and restful night’s sleep.

Price: £69.99

