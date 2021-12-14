The best board games to play with family this Christmas

The best board games to play with your family this Christmas. Picture: Getty/various

By Heart reporter

Board game ideas 2021: the best board games to play with the whole family this Christmas.

We can't believe how quickly it's come around, but Christmas is now just around the corner.

As well as the obvious presents and roast dinner, and age-old tradition many of us take part in every year is playing board games with the family.

Most of us will have happy memories of cheating in Cluedo and having major family feuds over Monopoly, and we can't wait to continue the tradition in 2021.

Here are our picks of the best board games to buy for Christmas this year...

Monopoly

Monopoly Classic Game. Picture: Amazon/Hasbro

Monopoly needs no introduction, and it's undoubtedly one of the most popular games of all time.

While the game may be responsible for some serious arguments on Christmas Day, that doesn't mean we won't be digging it out every year.

Price: £24.36

Click here to buy from Amazon.

Scrabble Original

Scrabble Original. Picture: Amazon

Scrabble is a classic board game many of us have happy memories of playing, and this original version will have you feeling all kinds of nostalgic.

Price: £19.45

Click here to buy on Amazon.

Cluedo

Hasbro Gaming Cluedo the Classic Mystery Board Game. Picture: Amazon

There's truly nothing more fun than donning your detective hat and cracking out the Cluedo board, and the classic game is a Christmas staple.

Price: £15.58

Click here to buy on Amazon.

CONFIDENT?

Confident? board game. Picture: Amazon

Amazon have launched a brand-new game called Confident?, which is their first ever certified carbon neutral board game.

The game requires you to answer questions with numerical answers (eg How many episodes of Friends are there?), and the person who guesses closely gets the most points.

Price: £19.99

Click here to buy on Amazon.

Guess Who

Guess Who. Picture: Amazon/Hasbro

Another childhood classic, Guess Who is a two-player game where you both try and guess which fictional character is on the other player's card.

Price: £16.99

Click here to buy on Amazon.

The Logo Board Game

The Logo Game. Picture: Amazon/Drummond Park

This family-friendly game challenges the players to identify famous logos, brands, packaging, flavours, characters, and advertising.

Price: £19.78

Click here to buy on Amazon.

Jumanji Board Game with Video Centrepiece

Jumanji Board Game with Video Centrepiece. Picture: Amazon/Spin Master Games

This incredible game is based on the board game from the Jumanji films - taking you on a quest through the jungle, solving riddles, surviving events, and completing challenges while trying not to lose your Life Tokens.

Don't worry, though, there's no chance you'll be sucked into the jungle for 26 years like poor Alan Parish...

Cost: £47.61

Click here to buy on Amazon.

Mouse Trap

Mouse Trap. Picture: Amazon/Hasbro

Classic game Mouse Trap helps kids practice valuable skills in construction, cause and effect, and decision-making.

Price: £15.00

Click here to buy on Amazon.