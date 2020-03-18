Wellness trends for 2020: Plant based eating, digital detoxes and random acts of kindness

Enjoying life to the maximum has never been easier - or simpler. These are the wellness trends taking 2020 by storm...

Wellness is a word that gets bandied around a lot, and you might think that it starts and ends with eating plenty of fruit and veg, and indulging in lovely long hot baths.

While eating nutritious food (and treats and snacks in moderation), and making time for self-care is important, this ever growing industry is always developing and changing to meet people's needs and wants, and there are so many exciting new things to try that you might never have been aware of... until now.

Some of the latest fads - like goat yoga and carrying energy-charging crystals - might seem a bit wacky, but there are small things to do and try that could be hugely beneficial to your sense of self and well-being.

There are so many ways to help you live your best life - and a lot of these life-changing good habits require minimal expense, and can be started right now!

We are only a few months in to 2020, but already there are few new trends people are claiming have changed their lives.

As with any lifestyle change, consistency is key. Try to incorporate any (or all!) of these hot 2020 wellness trends in to your daily life for 21 days, that's how long experts claim it takes a new habit to stick.

Digital detox

We love spending time on our phones, tablets and laptops, and they're so ingrained in our daily lives that it would actually be harder to live without them than we might like to think.

However, we can be stricter about what we use them for, and for how long - especially when it comes to social media, or addictive (time-wasting!) games.

Many people find limiting their daily amount of scroll time on social media can make them feel happier and more content with their lives.

You don't need to delete the apps from your life, but try having a month without logging in, or maybe consider taking them off your device to make it harder to end up in a scroll-hole.

Plant based diets

Plant based diets

Whether you're a vegetarian looking to take their diet up a level, a full-blown meat eater, or somewhere in between, more and more people are embracing the idea of plant based eating.

Not strictly vegan, plant based diets encourage people to indulge in veggies, fruits, pulses and meat alternatives like tofu, seitan and soya.

It can be daunting to prepare and cook vegan products at home, but plenty of restaurants, takeaways and supermarkets now sell vegan meals as standard, or if you're a dab hand in the kitchen, there are loads of fantastic vegan recipe books aimed at all levels of cooking.



Blue mindfulness

Author Wallace J. Nichols' book, Blue Mind, argues that the perfect antidote to the stresses of modern life is to get close to water.

The 2017 self-help book showed how being near, in or under water can make people happier, healthier, more productive and feel more connected to themselves and society.

Folks who live in coastal towns and villages will often say how just looking at the crashing waves brings them a sense of happiness and satisfaction, and spending a few hours enjoying the outdoors near a peaceful lake or river can put a spring in people's step.

Not everyone has access to the beach, but there are plenty of free playlists packed full of wave sounds, and hours of rainfall noises that can bring a sense of instant calm without you even getting a toe wet.

Meditation

It can sometimes feel like the whole world is telling us to stop and take a deep breath - even most fitness trackers and watches come with built-in breathing exercises, these days!

Meditation is a daily practice of putting yourself in the present moment, and switching off your thoughts and focusing on the now. Benefits include a more positive mindset, feeling energised, and being calmer and more productive throughout the day.

It's also been claimed that mindfulness meditation can help people suffering from stress and mental health issues, including anxiety and depression.

There are hundreds of brilliant (and free) apps like Headspace which are designed to help you learn how to meditate, but another trick is to stick small coloured stickers around your house.

Whenever you see one of them take a pause, and for a few seconds or minutes, simply acknowledge whatever you are feeling at that moment in time, and focus on taking long, deep breaths.

When you’re ready, move on with your day.

Random acts of kindness

Do you remember the last time a stranger made you smile? Or how you felt after helping a friend without being asked?

One of the hottest wellness trends for 2020 involves being kind just for the sake of being kind.

From checking in on an elderly neighbour and having a cuppa, to holding open a door for a shopper with too many bags, small gestures can make a big impact on someone's day - and your own sense of wellbeing.

Decluttering

The old adage 'tidy bedroom tidy mind' might actually be more than just an annoying rhyme your mum used to chirp at you when you were a teenager.

Sometimes we really can feel like we are drowning in 'stuff' - and there's nothing more motivational to get it sorted than knowing how good you'll feel afterwards.

With hundreds of influencers dedicated to living a richer life with less, it's never been easier to get inspired to streamline your life and really ask if those bits-and-bobs or ill-fitting jeans really need to be taking up precious space in your home.

Donate unwanted items to charity or friends and family, or make some extra cash by selling them online or at a car boot sale.

Journalling

Keeping a diary is nothing new, but in the digital age we can sometimes forget the power of getting all our thoughts and feelings down on paper - or a note app on your device if you prefer.

Journalling lets you gather your thoughts, store memories and ideas, and create a record of your life that one day you will look back on and smile about, or learn from.

People who spend a few minutes a day writing in a journal claim they are less stressed and in a better mood, which is great for them and for those close to them.

Keeping a record of what you've eaten, or a food diary, can also help people trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle by making them more accountable to their meal choices - and help them make healthier choices when it comes to portion sizes and snacks.



