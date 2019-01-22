Calum Best explains controversial 'cupping treatment' that saw him lose 'cupcake of blood' from his HEAD

Calum Best has a lot of positive things to say about the controversial treatment. Picture: HEART / Instagram

EXCLUSIVE: Last summer fans were shocked when the reality star shared gruesome photos of the new age treatment - but he says it cleaned his 'circulatory system'.

Calum Best had a 'cupcake of blood' extracted from his head - and says he never felt better.

The 37-year-old caused controversy last year when he posted pictures of him undergoing 'wet cupping', an alternative therapy designed to release tension in the muscles and improve circulation.

He explained that a recurring shoulder problem saw him seek treatment - but inspired by his mum, he decided to forgo pills and seek a more holistic solution.

He said: "This caused a debate on my social media, but cupping is an ancient treatment that removes stagnant blood that wasn't flowing through you as it should do.

"It's so hardcore but I left feeling ten times lighter, refreshed and with a cleaner system.

"I went back two months later to do it again and ten times less blood came out which he said showed that my circulatory system has cleaned."

Calum, who is now preaching mindfulness with his new life journal range, explained how after a 45 minute massage to break down the muscles the dry cups are applied, which bring the blood to the surface.

After this they are removed and a small incisions are made with a sterile scalpel before the cups are put back on.

"Stagnant, unhealthy blood comes in to the cup, and as there is no air it coagulates straight away.

"It's like a stagnant goo. They put it in the top of your head and what looked like a cupcake of blood came out."

It was this 'cupcake of blood' that particularly shocked fans and saw critics dismiss the treatment as being a dangerous waste of time, but Calum told Heart that although fans were grossed out by the pictures of the alternative therapy, he was happy with the results.

He added: "I thought if they have been doing this for thousands of years, there must be something right about it."