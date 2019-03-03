Mum cures ‘unbearable’ migraines with £1 FOOD BAG CLIP

A desperate mum cured her migraine pain in 20 minutes using a plastic food bag clip just like this! Picture: Amazon

She told Facebook friends the ‘life-saving’ trick worked when painkillers didn’t

A hopeless mum who suffered from excruciating migraines has revealed she cured her ‘unbearable’ pain in just 20 minutes – using a plastic food bag clip!

Elizabeth Hayes, from Indiana, USA, was struck down with a horrendous headache that lasted almost 12 hours, and tried all sorts of medication and other pain-relieving tactics to ease the suffering.

But it was only when she Googled ‘fast relief for migraines’ that she stumbled upon an acupressure-based technique, which reduced her pain by half in a matter of minutes.

“This chip clip saved my life tonight,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I had a migraine start almost twelve hours ago and about an hour ago it was at an unbearable limit.

“I had exhausted all of my drugs and tricks I usually use to ease my migraines to no avail.

“I googled fast relief for migraines and it pulled up something called Aculief.

“I glanced at the counter and saw this chip clip and decided it would do about the same thing.

“Within one minute I had some relief, and within twenty my pain was reduced by half!!”

Elizabeth Hayes, from Indiana, shared her pain-busting trick on Facebook. Picture: Facebook

The acupressure approach works by pinching the nerves between the thumb and forefinger.

Researchers believe migraines can be soothed in this way as the pressure is said to improve circulation, relieve stress, reduce tension and possibly even release the body’s natural painkillers – endorphins.

After instantly experiencing the technique’s benefits, Elizabeth shared her new trick online and decided to invest in an Aculief clip from Amazon, encouraging other sufferers to do the same.

“Just wanted to share this with everyone, as I know many of you suffer from migraines also. https://aculief.com/.

“For those of you in the UK, you can order at http://victoriahealth.com/ also.”

Approximately 190,000 people in the UK suffer from migraines every single day.