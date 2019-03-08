Using Sophrology to combat stress, anxiety and sleep problems: a self-help guide

Sophrology can help alleviate anxiety, stress and sleep problems - and you can practise the method in the comfort of your own home

Sophrology, a meditation technique used to fight stress, anxiety and sleep deprivation, has been hailed as one of 2019's biggest wellness trends - and you don't have to fork out a fortune or go to a fancy class to practise it.

What is Sophrology?

Sophrology is a type of dynamic meditation that engages the mind and body and encourages interaction between the right and left hemispheres of the brain.

It aims to bring you into a state of 'dynamic relaxation', where the body is clam enough for the heart rate to lower but the mind stays clear and alert.

This has been proven to bring you into a deeply healing state of body and mind, allowing you to recuperate.

It uses a combination of relaxation, breathing, meditation, gentle body movement and visualisation techniques, and you’ll notice the benefits with just 10 minutes of practice a day.

It is therefore an easy practice to do in the privacy of your own home.

Dominique Antiglio, the leading Sophrologist in the UK, taught Heart how to use Sophrology to alleviate stress, anxiety and sleep problems in the comfort of your own home:

Using Sophrology as a technique to help with anxiety

"Unfortunately, with anxiety, you are either pre-empting events in your future, or you're worried about your past experiences," Dominique says.

"This prevents you from living in the present moment, finding all the inner resources that you need, and experiencing the moment as it is."

Using Sophrology as a technique to alleviate stress

"Stress is everywhere these days and we really need to find easy and accessible tools to deal with the stress of our daily lives in a positive way," says Dominique.

"It puts our body and mind in the fight or flight mode. The stress mode is really useful when we have to save our lives, but on a daily basis when we're commuting, when we're worrying about our exams, and work, it is really unhelpful.

"Most importantly, stress is a factor that makes us unhappy," she adds.

Using Sophrology as a technique to help with sleep deprivation

"Sleep in itself is a therapy, that's why it's so important to get those seven, eight or nine hours a night," says Dominique.

"As a young parent myself, and for working professionals, we all know how sleep can be challenging. We often leave sleep last on the list and really it should be a priority. Sophrology provides an invaluable source of help to get back to sleep and make the most of your days."

