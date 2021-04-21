Wetherspoons to open 44 more pubs in England next week - is your local on the list?

21 April 2021

Wetherspoons will reopen a number of pubs across the UK next week
Wetherspoons will reopen a number of pubs across the UK next week. Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Pub chain JD Wetherspoons have announced plans to open a further 44 pubs in England.

Wetherspoons is set to open 44 more pubs with outdoor seating areas on Monday April 26.

Locations of pubs reopening on that date include London, Guildford, Ilkeston, Lincoln, Morecambe, Camborne, Driffield, Nottingham and Reading.

From next Monday, the open Wetherspoons pubs (including the 394 that reopened on April 12) will also be extending their opening times by one hour each day, reports the Mirror.

Weatherspoons will open 44 more pubs in England next week
Weatherspoons will open 44 more pubs in England next week. Picture: PA

They will be open from 9am until 10pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 9am until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays (though some may close earlier due to individual restrictions).

The full list of Wetherspoons pubs reopening next Monday are as follows:

  1. MUW, Leicester Square
  2. Last Post, Southend
  3. Wetherspoons, Milton Keynes
  4. Richard John, Blackler
  5. Reginald Mitchell, Hanley
  6. Grey Friar, Preston
  7. Three Magnets, Letchworth
  8. Thomas Sheraton, Stockton
  9. Skylark, Croydon
  10. William Jameson, Sunderland
  11. Red Lion, Skegness
  12. Rising Sun, Redditch
  13. Rodboro Buildings, Guildford
  14. Friar Penketh, Warrington
  15. Holland Tringham, Streatham
  16. Swan Inn, Weymouth
  17. Hope Tap, Reading
  18. Gate Clock, Greenwich
  19. Lord John, Stroud
  20. Paramount, Manchester
  21. Observatory, Ilkeston
  22. Mockbeggar, Hall
  23. Rockingham Arms, Elephant & Castle
  24. Mail Rooms, Ross On Wye
  25. Rupert Brooke, Rugby
  26. Columbia Press, Watford
  27. Goodmans Field, London
  28. Plough, Hammersmith
  29. Ivy Wall, Spalding
  30. Fall Well, Liverpool
  31. Square Sail, Lincoln
  32. Amber Rooms, Loughborough
  33. Eric Bartholomew, Morecambe
  34. Clairville, Wallasey
  35. Old Market Hall, Mexborough
  36. John Francis Basset, Camborne
  37. Benjamin Fawcett, Driffield
  38. Man in the Wall, Wimborne
  39. Butter Cross, Bingham
  40. Trent Bridge Inn, West Bridgford
  41. High Main, Byker
  42. Six Gold Marlets, Burgess Hill
  43. Lady Chatterley, Eastwood
  44. Hope & Champion, Beaconsfield

The chain will also reopen 60 branches in Scotland and 32 in Wales from that date.

Chief executive John Hutson said: "We are looking forward to opening the extra pubs in England as well as those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"We look forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs.

The move comes after the pub chain reopened 394 of its locations on April 12 when lockdown restrictions eased in England.

People queue outside a Wetherspoons branch in Windsor on April 16 after lockdown eased in England
People queue outside a Wetherspoons branch in Windsor on April 16 after lockdown eased in England. Picture: PA

From this date, pubs have been allowed to welcome customers sat outdoors - whether in beer gardens, terraces or rooftops.

Wetherspoons owns 875 pubs in the UK, including 750 in England.

The remaining pubs without outdoor space are set to reopen in the next stage of lockdown-easing in England, which will take place on May 17 at the earliest.

If plans go ahead on that date, all pubs in England will be able to welcome customers indoors.

