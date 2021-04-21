Wetherspoons to open 44 more pubs in England next week - is your local on the list?

Wetherspoons will reopen a number of pubs across the UK next week. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Pub chain JD Wetherspoons have announced plans to open a further 44 pubs in England.

Wetherspoons is set to open 44 more pubs with outdoor seating areas on Monday April 26.

Locations of pubs reopening on that date include London, Guildford, Ilkeston, Lincoln, Morecambe, Camborne, Driffield, Nottingham and Reading.

From next Monday, the open Wetherspoons pubs (including the 394 that reopened on April 12) will also be extending their opening times by one hour each day, reports the Mirror.

Weatherspoons will open 44 more pubs in England next week. Picture: PA

They will be open from 9am until 10pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 9am until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays (though some may close earlier due to individual restrictions).

The full list of Wetherspoons pubs reopening next Monday are as follows:

MUW, Leicester Square Last Post, Southend Wetherspoons, Milton Keynes Richard John, Blackler Reginald Mitchell, Hanley Grey Friar, Preston Three Magnets, Letchworth Thomas Sheraton, Stockton Skylark, Croydon William Jameson, Sunderland Red Lion, Skegness Rising Sun, Redditch Rodboro Buildings, Guildford Friar Penketh, Warrington Holland Tringham, Streatham Swan Inn, Weymouth Hope Tap, Reading Gate Clock, Greenwich Lord John, Stroud Paramount, Manchester Observatory, Ilkeston Mockbeggar, Hall Rockingham Arms, Elephant & Castle Mail Rooms, Ross On Wye Rupert Brooke, Rugby Columbia Press, Watford Goodmans Field, London Plough, Hammersmith Ivy Wall, Spalding Fall Well, Liverpool Square Sail, Lincoln Amber Rooms, Loughborough Eric Bartholomew, Morecambe Clairville, Wallasey Old Market Hall, Mexborough John Francis Basset, Camborne Benjamin Fawcett, Driffield Man in the Wall, Wimborne Butter Cross, Bingham Trent Bridge Inn, West Bridgford High Main, Byker Six Gold Marlets, Burgess Hill Lady Chatterley, Eastwood Hope & Champion, Beaconsfield



The chain will also reopen 60 branches in Scotland and 32 in Wales from that date.

Chief executive John Hutson said: "We are looking forward to opening the extra pubs in England as well as those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"We look forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs.

The move comes after the pub chain reopened 394 of its locations on April 12 when lockdown restrictions eased in England.

People queue outside a Wetherspoons branch in Windsor on April 16 after lockdown eased in England. Picture: PA

From this date, pubs have been allowed to welcome customers sat outdoors - whether in beer gardens, terraces or rooftops.

Wetherspoons owns 875 pubs in the UK, including 750 in England.

The remaining pubs without outdoor space are set to reopen in the next stage of lockdown-easing in England, which will take place on May 17 at the earliest.

If plans go ahead on that date, all pubs in England will be able to welcome customers indoors.

