What to do with your kids during lockdown: trips, days out other activities

Fun activities to do with your kids in England (stock images). Picture: Getty

Fun and creative ways to spend time with your kids during lockdown in England - both at home and outside.

The UK was put into lockdown on 23 March, with the public being told to only leave the house for essential reasons from that date.

England is now in the process of a gradual easing of lockdown - meaning families are now able to leave their house, go on certain excursions, and see with people from outside their household, subject to social distancing guidelines.

From this weekend, pubs, restaurants, and some other sectors of the hospitality industry will open - but, before then, here are some ideas of days out you can have with the kids in England now.

Picnic in the park

Picnics with your household are allowed under lockdown guidance in England (stock image). Picture: Getty

Going for a picnic in the park is allowed under English lockdown law, and you are also allowed to travel to a different location to do so. However, some tourists hotspots - such as Brighton - have urged residents to stay away from their beaches, due to the fact that the warm weather has seen an influx of visitors.

Host a BBQ

You are also allowed to invite friends and family round for a BBQ in England, provided that you maintain a 2m distance and don't share food and utensils.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also urged people to "avoid seeing people from too many households in quick succession."

Go to a zoo or safari park

Zoos and safari parks were allowed to open from 15 June - again, also subject to social distancing guidelines.

Drive-in cinemas

Drive-in cinemas are permitted to be open in England (stock image). Picture: Getty

While there isn't yet a date that regular cinemas will be allowed to reopen, drive-ins are permitted.

This means that you and the kids can enjoy going out to watch a film together, all from the safety of your own car.

Find out where your nearest drive-in cinema is here.

