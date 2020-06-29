Toby Carvery customers will no longer be able to serve themselves when restaurants reopen

Toby Carvery is set to reopen on July 4. Picture: Instagram/Toby Carvery

Toby Carvery will be introducing a number of safety measures when it reopens some of its branches this weekend.

Visitors to Toby Carvery will no longer be allowed to fill their own plates when dining at the restaurant because of coronavirus restrictions.

Branches will be reopened this weekend, but you will be subject to new guidelines while dining there.

A spokesperson said: "We’re delighted to say that guests will still be able to enjoy their favourite roast just the way they like it, but we will reopen our carvery deck with our chefs serving the roast meats, vegetables and accompaniments.

"Similarly the famous Toby breakfast will be served for guests by our chefs in the same way.

"Tables and the space around the carvery deck will observe the safe distancing guidance and we will ensure rigorous standards of cleanliness with hand sanitiser stations throughout the restaurant."

Mitchell and Butlers, which owns Toby Carvery, recently confirmed that all its branches in England will reopen on July 4.

Toby Carvery has said that they will be enforcing social distancing in all their restaurants, and place hand sanitiser around each branch.

They will also have 'rigorous' cleaning schedules put in place.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that pubs and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on 4 July with a '1m+' social distancing.

He said that, from July 4, "where it is possible to keep two metres apart, people should. But where it is not, we will advise people to keep a distance of 1 metre plus."

The Prime Minister said that from that date: "We will also reopen restaurants and pubs. All hospitality indoors will be limited to table service, and our guidance will encourage minimal staff and customer contact."

