Brits are just discovering why people in the US don't use kettles

22 September 2021, 13:58

Kettles aren't commonly used in America (stock images)
Kettles aren't commonly used in America (stock images). Picture: Getty

People have been left stunned after discovering that people in the USA don't generally use kettles.

For the vast majority of Brits, a kettle is as much of a kitchen staple as a fridge and oven - and we can't even begin to imagine our homes without one.

But it's easy to forget that this cannot be said for everyone, and many people have been baffled by the revelation that many Americans don't own one.

As reported by The Sun, Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk revealed she was shocked to discover they weren't prevalent in the US when she visited for work.

Kettles are a staple in British kitchens (stock image)
Kettles are a staple in British kitchens (stock image). Picture: Getty

Sophie, who spent 10 years in America, recounted a story about her attempts to find a kettle in stores over there.

"I was looking for a kettle, and they’re like (imitates a US accent), ‘Kettle?’ They don’t know what a kettle is!" she told Yahoo Lifestyle Australia.

"They don’t use them. They must heat water up on their stove. Yeah, no one has a kettle, which is crazy."

There is actually a simple explanation for why Americans don't tend to use kettles, though.

Kettles aren't typically found in US kitchens (stock image)
Kettles aren't typically found in US kitchens (stock image). Picture: Getty

While homes in Britain have voltages of around 230 volts, homes over their are generally only 100-127 volts, meaning electric kettles would not heat water as quickly.

What's more, they don't have the same tea-drinking culture as we do here, meaning they perhaps don't have as much use for kettles.

