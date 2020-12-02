Here's what the colour of your tea says about your personality

2 December 2020, 10:31 | Updated: 2 December 2020, 11:12

What your tea says about you
What your tea says about you. Picture: Getty Images

There is now a scale which reveals what your favourite brew says about you...

It’s been a tough year for everyone, but if there’s one thing that’s sure to unite all of us - it's a good cup of tea.

And while we all like our cuppa made slightly differently, it turns out you can learn a lot about someone based on the colour of their brew.

In fact, online greetings card marketplace, Thortful have now come up with a new Pantone tea scale to reveal what your tea says about your personality.

So whether you’re a fan of a Builder’s Brew or you prefer a good splash of milk, here’s what your perfect cuppa reveals…

1: Black tea

Black tea
Black tea. Picture: Thortful

If you like to keep things simple with a black tea, you’re a ‘rule-breaker’ at heart, according to the scale.

Read More: UK weather: First snow of winter expected in Britain today as temperatures plunge

Thortful say: “You’d prefer to be a hipster drinking black coffee, but you hate coffee. And you quite possibly just forgot to buy the milk.”

2: Overstewed

Overstewed tea
Overstewed tea. Picture: Thortful

We all know someone who leaves the tea bag in just a little too long, and this could mean you have ‘very strong opinions’ that you absolutely love to share with anyone and everyone.

3: Builder’s brew

Builder's brew
Builder's brew. Picture: Thortful

This is known as ‘the classic British brew’, which means you’re dependable and cool-headed.

Thortful says: “You’re actually pickier about your tea than anyone else on this scale.”

4: Perfectly balanced

Perfectly brewed tea
Perfectly brewed tea. Picture: Thortful

The cuppa everyone is dreaming of, which means you’re ‘highly confident, and know exactly what you like and how to go about getting it’.

5: Bit beige

Bit beige tea
Bit beige tea. Picture: Thortful

It’s bad news if you like a milky tea, because Thortful’s scale says ‘there’s not a lot about you as a person’.

Apparently, beige tea drinkers watch just one episode of their favourite boxset and are in bed by 9pm.

6: Slapdash

Slapdash tea
Slapdash tea. Picture: Thortful

The ‘haphazard’ tea maker probably didn’t leave their tea to stew for long enough and has been left with a bit of a mess.

7: Vanilla wafer

Vanilla wafer
Vanilla wafer. Picture: Thortful

At least this tea drinker knows what they like, and that’s a tea with very little tea in it…

8: Milky water

Milky water
Milky water. Picture: Thortful

No one wants to be caught with this cup of tea - or flavourless milky water…

Thortful also carried out research to reveal how our tea-drinking habits have changed this year, with the search phrase ‘how to make a perfect cup of tea’ growing 250%. It's time to get practising!

Now Read: Woman caught her boyfriend cheating after noticing ‘unusual activity’ on his fitness tracker app

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Should pregnant women get the Covid vaccine?

Can you get the Covid vaccine if you’re pregnant?

News

Many people queued outside shops in the early hours of this morning

Primark shoppers queue from 5am as 'Wild Wednesday' sees shops reopen in England
Which shops are open in England today?

Are TK Maxx, Primark and other non-essential shops open in all Tiers today?
Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from ASOS

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her sparkly midi skirt from ASOS

Celebrities

Snow could reach the UK today

UK weather: First snow of winter expected in Britain today as temperatures plunge

News

Trending on Heart

Arthur in Emmerdale is played by Alfie Clarke

How old is Emmerdale's Arthur Thomas and who plays him?

TV & Movies

Here's the odds on who will win I'm A Celebrity

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2020?

TV & Movies

The Undoing actor Noah Jupe has a famous mum

The Undoing fans shocked to discover that Noah Jupe is the son of Coronation Street's Julie Carp

TV & Movies

Ruthie Henshall was voted off I'm A Celeb

Who was voted off I’m A Celebrity last night?

TV & Movies

Jessica Plummer is taking part in I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity 2020: What band was Jessica Plummer in?

Celebrities