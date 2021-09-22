‘My wife secretly pierced our two-month-old baby’s ears and now we’re not speaking’

22 September 2021, 11:11 | Updated: 22 September 2021, 11:13

A man is fuming after his wife got his baby's ears pierced
A man is fuming after his wife got his baby's ears pierced. Picture: Getty Images

A dad has sparked debate after his wife pierced their baby's ears behind his back.

A man has asked for advice after his wife pierced his daughter’s ears without his permission.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous dad explained that the couple welcomed their daughter Alicia two months ago and his wife always wanted to get her ears pierced.

He said that while his wife has grown up in a culture where ear piercing is common in young children, he would rather wait until Alicia is older.

A man has asked for advice after his wife pierced his baby's ears
A man has asked for advice after his wife pierced his baby's ears. Picture: Getty Images

The post read: “While we still hadn't made a decision, my wife went for a day with her family with the baby while I had a few things I needed to sort out.

“When I got home the first thing I noticed was that Alicia had a pair of gold studs. I demanded to know what had happened and she said they decided to "make a day of it" and just get them done.”

The man said he ‘felt pure rage’ and immediately removed the earrings, but his wife was furious and called him ‘totally disrespectful’.

He continued: “She slept in the spare room last night and isn't speaking to me at all.

As far as I'm concerned I did the right thing.”

Should both parents agree before getting their child's ears pierced?
Should both parents agree before getting their child's ears pierced? Picture: Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, there have been a lot of comments on the post, with many people shocked the woman went behind her husband’s back.

“Your wife knew your feelings on this and did it behind your back as a ‘better to ask for forgiveness than permission’ move,” said one person.

Another added: “Whether or not anyone here agrees or disagrees with the morality of getting a babies ears pierced, the problem is that the mom went behind dad’s back about something they couldn’t agree on. It was a big deal to the dad.”

A third wrote: “I feel the same, exactly the same issues. When my daughter is old enough, she will ask. I have no objections if it's something she wants.”

While a fourth agreed: “This should 100% be your daughter's decision when she's old enough to make it herself.”

