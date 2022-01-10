Wilko store closures: Which branches are closing and when?

Is your local Wilko about to be closed down? Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Wilko has announced plans to close over a dozen of their high street stores within months.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wilko is set to close up to 15 stores across the UK, the high street brand has announced.

The homeware brand, also known for selling beauty, garden, stationary and pet supplies, have earmarked 15 stores which will be closed if new lease agreements can not be made.

Out of these, 11 have alternative Wilko stores within five miles, meaning customers won't have to travel far to shop.

New stores opening across the UK and those that are being relocated will not be affected by these changes.

Wilko have said 15 stores are at risk of closing unless a new lease agreement is made. Picture: Alamy

Some Wilko stores are set to close as soon as next month, with Shipley, Bournemouth and Stockton at risk of being the first to go.

They will then be followed by Scunthorpe in March and Grantham and Redditch in May.

Any of these stores could still be saved between now and their planned closure date if a lease agreement is settled.

All 15 Wilko stores at risk of closing and planned dates of closure:

Shipley - February

Bournemouth - February

Stockton - February

The Fort (Birmingham) - February

Scunthorpe - March

Narborough Road (Leicester) - April

Grantham - May

Redditch - May

Rotherham - June

Skegness - June

Sutton Coldfield - June

Edmonton Green - July

Llanelli - August

Merthyr Tydfil - September

Cleethorpes - October

Some Wilko stores will start closing from new month. Picture: Alamy

Jerome Saint-Marc, Wilko's chief executive, said in a statement about the potential closures: "As a business we're evolving and this includes working with landlords for more favourable terms, as well as looking at locations and store formats.

"We'll continue to pull together to make our business better to secure the future of over 16,000 team members.

"We'll be doing everything we can to support our affected team members who will be offered any available positions in nearby stores.

"We apologise to those communities where stores are closing but will continue to offer them everything they need in nearby stores or via wilko.com."