Wilko store closures: Which branches are closing and when?

10 January 2022, 15:46

Is your local Wilko about to be closed down?
Is your local Wilko about to be closed down? Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Wilko has announced plans to close over a dozen of their high street stores within months.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wilko is set to close up to 15 stores across the UK, the high street brand has announced.

The homeware brand, also known for selling beauty, garden, stationary and pet supplies, have earmarked 15 stores which will be closed if new lease agreements can not be made.

Out of these, 11 have alternative Wilko stores within five miles, meaning customers won't have to travel far to shop.

New stores opening across the UK and those that are being relocated will not be affected by these changes.

Wilko have said 15 stores are at risk of closing unless a new lease agreement is made
Wilko have said 15 stores are at risk of closing unless a new lease agreement is made. Picture: Alamy

Some Wilko stores are set to close as soon as next month, with Shipley, Bournemouth and Stockton at risk of being the first to go.

They will then be followed by Scunthorpe in March and Grantham and Redditch in May.

Any of these stores could still be saved between now and their planned closure date if a lease agreement is settled.

All 15 Wilko stores at risk of closing and planned dates of closure:

  • Shipley - February
  • Bournemouth - February
  • Stockton - February
  • The Fort (Birmingham) - February
  • Scunthorpe - March
  • Narborough Road (Leicester) - April
  • Grantham - May
  • Redditch - May
  • Rotherham - June
  • Skegness - June
  • Sutton Coldfield - June
  • Edmonton Green - July
  • Llanelli - August
  • Merthyr Tydfil - September
  • Cleethorpes - October
Some Wilko stores will start closing from new month
Some Wilko stores will start closing from new month. Picture: Alamy

Jerome Saint-Marc, Wilko's chief executive, said in a statement about the potential closures: "As a business we're evolving and this includes working with landlords for more favourable terms, as well as looking at locations and store formats.

"We'll continue to pull together to make our business better to secure the future of over 16,000 team members.

"We'll be doing everything we can to support our affected team members who will be offered any available positions in nearby stores.

"We apologise to those communities where stores are closing but will continue to offer them everything they need in nearby stores or via wilko.com."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The best vegan protein bars to buy in the UK

The best protein bars to snack on this Veganuary

The best vegan hampers to splash out on this month

9 vegan hampers to buy for Veganuary

All the best new products launching for Veganuary 2022

Veganuary 2022: the most exciting new vegan products launching this January
The magical bath bomb will reveal your house once it is dropped into the tub

You can now buy Harry Potter bath bombs that reveal your Hogwarts House
Morrisons are making some drastic changes to their own-brand milk products in store

Morrisons scrap 'use by' dates from milk and tell customers to use 'sniff test' instead

Trending on Heart

The Masked Singer viewers think Firework could be Michelle Keegan

The Masked Singer fans ‘uncover’ Firework as Coronation Street star after soap clue

TV & Movies

Stay Close is streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of Stay Close are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shown off her new bar

Stacey Solomon unveils amazing at home bar made using bargains

Celebrities

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

TV & Movies

Has Robobunny been rumbled?

Masked Singer fans 'work out' Robobunny after recognising voice

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green mini dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Val was played by Charlie Hardwick in Emmerdale

Who played Val Pollard in Emmerdale and what happened to her?

TV & Movies

Danny Dyer has quit EastEnders

Why has Danny Dyer quit EastEnders?

TV & Movies

Who is Mushroom?

Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Everything we know about who Traffic Cone might be...

Who is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity identify clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is Doughnuts?

Who is Doughnuts on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is The Masked Singer UK's Poodle?

Who is Poodle on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is The Masked Singer's Bagpipes?

Who is Bagpipes on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is Firework?

Who is Firework on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is Lionfish?

Who is Lionfish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies