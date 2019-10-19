Woman's post about helping 'invisible elderly' goes viral - and will bring a tear to your eye

Adele described two heartbreaking incidents in which pensioners were confused, but no one offered any help. Picture: Getty / Facebook

Adele Renee pleaded with the public to acknowledge, help and support vulnerable OAPs in need.

A woman's touching post about helping the elderly has gone viral after she called for more people to care for vulnerable OAPs.

Adele Renee had Facebook users in tears with her emotional message that pleaded for the public to be more considerate of older generations struggling with daily life.

She described two heartbreaking incidents in which pensioners were visibly confused and battling with simple tasks, but no one offered help or support.

The social media user begged for youngsters to show more understanding and patience because the elderly "deserve our utmost respect and consideration".

In the lengthy post, Australian-based Adele wrote: "Twice this week, I have watched an elderly individual, fade into the busy life in which we all live. One man just needed Panadol for his wife but the shop assistant simply said it’s in aisle ‘6’. But he struggled to navigate the supermarket and as I watched him go in the wrong direction, I left all my groceries and took him where he needed to go.

"Today, I watched an elderly man struggle in the heat, who had obviously had a fall with a huge scrape and blood on his leg. He walked past people in the cafe, while he slowly made his way to his car. Not one person stopped. Or looked. Or acknowledged him. I took him to his car and checked he was ok. He told me he had a fall and wasn’t sure how the air con worked in his car so he just didn’t use it. I sat with him, until his air con kicked in and heard him talk about the old frail body that he is in, that fails him now, every single day."

Adele Renee broke hearts with her emotional plea on Facebook. Picture: Getty

She continued: "When you see an elderly person walking down the street, searching in the supermarket or struggling to their car, take a minute out of your busy schedule and ask them if they need a hand. Think about your grandparents and your parents and how upset you would be if someone didn’t stop to help them. But more, think of them as you.

"Once upon a time they were you. They were busy, they had work, they had children, and they were able. Today, they are just in an older body that is not going as fast as it used to and this busy life is confusing. They deserve our utmost respect and consideration. One day it will be you, it will be us. I wish more people cared more about them and acknowledged them for their admirable existence and jeez I hope someday, not that far away, someone does it for me."

Thousands of people commented on her compassionate rant, which went viral after it was shared on Adelaide's 1079 Life page, and thanked Adele for shedding light on the poignant issue.

Facebook users promised to offer more assistance and pay closer attention to the elderly members of their community.