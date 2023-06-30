Woman's shock after mother-in-law buys her tattoo removal voucher

Woman's shock after mother-in-law buys her tattoo removal voucher. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The tattooed woman was left stunned after her mother-in-law gifted her a voucher to have her inkings removed.

A woman has been left shocked after her mother-in-law gifted her a voucher to have her tattoos removed for her birthday.

The unnamed woman, who shared her story on Reddit, said that her husband's mother had always appeared to have an issue with the tattoos, but that the incident confirmed her dislike for the body art.

The woman, 31, explained in the post that his husband's mother has always treated her like a "rebellious teenager" and that their age gap (he is 12 years older) has been one of the causes of this.

Another, she added, is her tattoos, which she says are a huge part of her identity and something she can't imagine not having.

The woman's mother-in-law insisted she would want to use the tattoo removal voucher in the future. Picture: Getty

Previous to the birthday gift, the mother-in-law had made a few comments about the tattoos, but the husband had privately told her to stop.

However, it was on the woman's birthday, when she and her husband of three years had both their families over for dinner, that it was taken too far.

The woman said that her mother-in-law has always disliked her tattoos [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty

She explained: "...My mother-in-law handed me an envelope at the dinner table and insisted I open it immediately.

"Inside was a card and a gift certificate to a local tattoo removal business for $500. I was confused and asked her what this was for. She said that since I was a married woman now and planning to have kids, she assumed I would want my tattoos removed."

The inked woman continued to write: "Both my husband and I were kind of taken back and stunned. I half-heartedly thanked her and the party continued.

"Later, my husband called her and told her off. He insisted she take it back and get her money back. She absolutely refused and insisted I would want it someday."

Instead of saving the voucher or using the voucher, the woman managed to find a man looking to have a symbol removed from his arm and gifted it to him.

