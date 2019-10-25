Woman falls asleep while burning scented candle and medics warn it 'nearly killed her' as soot filled her lungs

A scented candle could've ended her life. Picture: Facebook/Farrah Lorrel Fraser

By Mared Parry

She had to be put on oxygen to get rid of the soot in her lungs, after the candle did its damage in just an hour.

A British woman ended up on oxygen after she left one of her scented candles burning while she took a nap before heading to work.

Farrah Lorrel Fraser posted about her horrific ordeal on Facebook, and revealed how an innocent power nap ended up with her lungs being filled with soot and she had to be put on oxygen.

She had a quick powernap before but woke up with black soot in her nose. Picture: Facebook

The medical professionals even revealed if she hadn't have gotten up when she did, there's a high possibility she could've died.

She posted about it in the Cleaning Tips and Tricks group, sharing that she placed the candle, which was purchased from Homesense on her bedside table when she had the quick nap.

Farrah then woke up with black soot in her nose and she was coughing up black phlegm, all down to the Vanilla Latte Pumpkin candle made by DW Home.

Her nose had black soot coming out of it. Picture: Facebook

The explained: "Last night I lit my crackle wick candle and got in the bath for about an hour.

"I then put it on my drawers and went for a nap before my night shift (I know sounds stupid).

"Basically I woke up to badger scratching at my door and whimpering.

"I woke up and looked like I was in a new paranormal activity, I had black coming out of my nose and was coughing black phlegm.

"I thought nothing of it but talked to the fire service at work and upon asking for advice the commander deemed that I needed oxygen therapy, when the brigades turned up at work I showed them the pics and was given oxygen therapy starting on 10litres for half an hour."

Farrah had to be put on oxygen therapy. Picture: Facebook

She continued: "They said if they turned up to a job I would’ve been blue lighted to the hospital because of the amount of soot and risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Once the paramedics turned up I had my chest checked and all my stats.

"They told me if I had slept through to my alarm at 21:00hrs (I woke up around 19:30hrs) ... I probably wouldn’t be here now.. dramatic I know!"

"So be careful of the colder months sitting in a closed room with a big candle for a few hours... or if you’ve got young children/babies.

"I’m thankful it was me and not a small child...it’s easily done. Big thanks to the lovely firefighters and paramedics."

She then added: "UPDATE: no reply from DW Home candles. Only a refund has been offered by Homesense."

Heart.co.uk have reached out to Homesense for a comment.