Woman reveals she won't see date again after he lets her pay £110 bill

8 August 2023, 16:08

Woman reveals she won't see date again after he lets her pay £110 bill [Stock Image]
Woman reveals she won't see date again after he lets her pay £110 bill [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A woman has caused a divide online over date etiquette.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman has revealed that she won't be seeing a date again after he let her pay for a £110 dinner bill.

The unnamed woman took to Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable? forum to ask whether she was in the wrong for cutting ties with him over this.

She explained that she met the guy online and their first date went well; they walked in the countryside and later stopped at a cafe for something to eat.

They both had a sandwich, which she says cost around £8 each, which he paid for.

The pair were getting on well before the drama over the dinner bill happened [Stock Image]
The pair were getting on well before the drama over the dinner bill happened [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty

It all sounds great so far, right? Well, the trouble started during the second date when the couple met for dinner.

The woman said she booked a pub dinner near where he worked after he showed interest in meeting up again.

While she said the date went well, she did admit that with the high prices on the menu she was conscious she didn't want him to pay again.

The woman said she wanted to split the dinner bill as he had paid for their lunch at a cafe on their first date [Stock Image]
The woman said she wanted to split the dinner bill as he had paid for their lunch at a cafe on their first date [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty

She wrote: "At the end of the meal when he asked for the bill, I said 'You paid last time so I don’t want you paying again'."

However, she went on to add: "He misconstrued this as me saying I would settle the whole thing (what I meant was we just had split it) and I guess I was so flummoxed that this had happened I just paid especially since the waitress was kind of hovering over us."

The woman said she ended up paying the entire £110 bill.

She explained in the post: "I don’t know him well enough to determine and honestly it’s put me off...I don’t think I want to meet up again."

The woman says it could have been a 'red flag' and that she won't see him again [Stock Images]
The woman says it could have been a 'red flag' and that she won't see him again [Stock Images]. Picture: Getty

People have been left divided over the admission, with some supporting her decision and others telling her she's overreacting.

One person commented: "He shouldn’t have accepted when there was a massive difference like that.

"He should’ve split or paid for all the drinks if you headed somewhere after the meal. Paying £8 v £110 when you’ve met someone twice is really cheeky!

"Even if he misunderstood your offer, he should have known that wasn’t a fair exchange."

Another, however, commented: "Of course it’s not a red flag.

"It just so happened you went to a cheaper place for the first date and a more expensive place for the second. I’m sure he’s aware of this and will get it next time.

"You made it sound like you would pay."

