Woman breaks up with her husband after he told her to 'shush' during labour

30 October 2020, 10:32

The woman shared her shocking story on Facebook (stock images)
The woman shared her shocking story on Facebook (stock images). Picture: Getty

The woman revealed that she had "never forgotten the moment of certainty".

A woman has revealed that she decided to end things with her husband after he told her to 'shush' during labour, which instantly made her realise she 'deserved better'.

The anonymous woman shared her story on Facebook, revealing that she had "never forgotten the moment of certainty".

Read more: Mum's genius toilet paper hack has the bathroom smelling amazing in seconds

She shared her story in Facebook group That’s it, I’m MF spouse shaming, according to a report by the Mirror.

The woman revealed that it gave her a 'moment of clarity' (stock image)
The woman revealed that it gave her a 'moment of clarity' (stock image). Picture: Getty

Replying to a post about the moments people realised they no longer loved their spouses, she said: "When he told me to shush during labour.

Read more: Mum wants to change twin babies' names from Charlie and Lola after getting 'awkward reactions'

"I had a sudden flash of clarity and I knew I would be raising this baby alone because I deserved better.

The woman ended things with her husband after the incident (stock image)
The woman ended things with her husband after the incident (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Still took me a year to get to the breakup, but I never forgot that moment of certainty."

The post has racked up a number of comments from other members of the group sharing their own stories.

One person wrote: "I knew it was over when he let me walk home for 30 minutes from the train station at 10.30pm and not come get me (the drive takes five minutes) because he didn’t feel like it."

NOW READ:

Mum brands tickling children 'harmful' as parenting expert says 'there should be boundaries'

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The mum unveiled the hack on Facebook

Mum praised for 'game-changing' pumpkin carving trick

Martin Lewis' advice bagged a retired woman £82k

Grandmother wins back £82,000 after taking Martin Lewis' pension advice

TV & Movies

It's now easier than ever to eat vegan at chain restaurants

How to eat vegan on the UK high street: McDonalds, Pizza Express, Nando's, KFC and more

Food & Health

The alarm has been spotted in Home Bargains

You can now buy an alarm that stops kids snooping at Christmas tree presents
Monopoly for sore losers is the perfect Christmas game

You can now play Monopoly specifically for sore losers

Trending on Heart

Meet the boyfriends and girlfriends behind the Gogglebox stars

Gogglebox couples: Who are the boyfriends and girlfriends of the stars?

Gogglebox

Honey has been a character in EastEnders since 2005

How old is EastEnders Honey and what do we know about actress Emma Barton?

TV & Movies

Ellie showed off his transformation on Instagram

Hollyoaks star Ellis Hollins shocks fans with unbelievable body transformation

TV & Movies

The biggest Bake Off disasters since the show began

Great British Bake Off: The biggest baking disasters ever

Great British Bake Off

Viewers are desperate to know how The Sister ends

The Sister ending: What happens in the ITV thriller and how is it based on Neil Cross' book The Burial?

TV & Movies