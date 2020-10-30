Woman breaks up with her husband after he told her to 'shush' during labour

The woman shared her shocking story on Facebook (stock images). Picture: Getty

The woman revealed that she had "never forgotten the moment of certainty".

A woman has revealed that she decided to end things with her husband after he told her to 'shush' during labour, which instantly made her realise she 'deserved better'.

The anonymous woman shared her story on Facebook, revealing that she had "never forgotten the moment of certainty".

She shared her story in Facebook group That’s it, I’m MF spouse shaming, according to a report by the Mirror.

The woman revealed that it gave her a 'moment of clarity' (stock image). Picture: Getty

Replying to a post about the moments people realised they no longer loved their spouses, she said: "When he told me to shush during labour.

"I had a sudden flash of clarity and I knew I would be raising this baby alone because I deserved better.

The woman ended things with her husband after the incident (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Still took me a year to get to the breakup, but I never forgot that moment of certainty."

The post has racked up a number of comments from other members of the group sharing their own stories.

One person wrote: "I knew it was over when he let me walk home for 30 minutes from the train station at 10.30pm and not come get me (the drive takes five minutes) because he didn’t feel like it."

