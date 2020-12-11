Woman sues boyfriend for not proposing to her after eight years together

The woman had had enough of waiting for her boyfriend to propose. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

She was done waiting for him to pop the question and chose a more drastic route instead.

A woman has sued her boyfriend after he failed to propose to her after eight years together.

While some women would sit their other half down for a serious chat after this amount of time together, this lady chose to handle things differently.

The woman wanted her partner to outline their future plans. Picture: Getty

Gertrude Ngoma, 26, and Herbert Salaliki, 28, ended up in court in Zambia recently after he failed to pop the question.

Gertrude, who shares a child with Herbert, took him to court to demand he outlined their plans for the future.

After years of waiting, she felt he had wasted her time and wanted everything to be cleared up.

The man said he did not have the money to spend on a wedding. Picture: Getty

According to local news site Tuko, Herbert paid the dowry but has not yet popped the question.

Gertrude said on the matter: "He has never been serious.

"That is why I bought him to court because I deserve to know the way forward and our future."

Herbert defended himself by explaining that he hasn't proposed yet because he doesn't have the money for a wedding.

He also took a jab at his partner, saying that she was not a doting girlfriend and was not giving him the attention he felt he needed.

The couple were told to settle their dispute out of court. Picture: Getty

The judge is believed to have told the couple that reconciliation was the best outcome.

They said that because there was no marriage yet, it would be better for them to settle the case out of court.

