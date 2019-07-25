Women are losing THREE HOURS of sleep a night partly thanks to their partner, study finds

25 July 2019, 16:06 | Updated: 25 July 2019, 16:08

Women are apparently losing out on sleep - and their partners are partly to blame
Women are apparently losing out on sleep - and their partners are partly to blame. Picture: Getty

A new study has claimed that women are losing out on sleep due to a variety of factors - and that their partners are partly to blame

Women are apparently losing a huge amount of sleep a year due to a combination of period pains, childcare duties and having to deal with snoring husbands.

A study has claimed that women are missing out on a whopping three hours of sleep a night - which amounts to 45 days a year or 45 days.

Women could be losing around 45 days of sleep a year
Women could be losing around 45 days of sleep a year. Picture: Getty

The Bensons For Beds Survey revealed the lack of sleep is impacting on women's self-esteem with 21 per cent claiming they feel ugly due to a lack of shut eye.

In addition, one in three felt depressed, and 21 per cent claimed they weren't managing to eat healthily when tired.

Speaking about the findings, Dr Sarah Jarvis, GP and clinical director for Patient.info told The Sun: "In the short term, sleep deprivation can lead to poor concentration, irritability and low mood.

"It can also have an effect on your judgement, leading you to make bad decisions.

"In the longer term, chronic lack of sleep has been linked to a host of health problems including type 2 diabetes and heart disease."

One in four women blame their partner's snoring on their lack of sleep - around 40 per cent of men over 30 snore, and one in three women.

