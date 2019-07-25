Photos show how much sun cream you should apply - and you're probably not using enough

Are you using enough sun cream? Picture: Getty/The Hospital Group

How much sun cream should you apply in the hot weather? Photos show the amount you should be using - and the results are surprising

It's the hottest day of the year (and possibly UK's history) today, meaning most of us have been digging out the sun cream to protect us from the elements.

But a recent study found that 67 per cent of British people don't use enough sun scream, while 44 per cent use less than HALF the recommended amount.

The amount you're supposed to use on your entire body amounts to around six teaspoons-full.

The Hospital Group have narrowed this down into some handy images, detailing specific amounts you should use on different parts of the body.

Face and Neck

You should apply half a teaspoon of sun cream to your face and neck. Picture: The Hospital Group

Much of the population aren't applying enough sun cream to their face and neck, but the correct quantity amounts to half a teaspoon.

Arms

You should apply one teaspoon to arms. Picture: The Hospital Group

The study found that 46 per cent of us don't apply enough sun cream to arms, and the correct amount is one teaspoon.

Torso (front)

You should apply a full teaspoon to the front of your torse. Picture: The Hospital Group

The study says you should apply one teaspoon to your chest and stomach.

Legs

You should apply one teaspoon to EACH leg. Picture: The Hospital Group

The guide recommends applying one teaspoon to each leg.

Torse (back)

Another teaspoon should be added to your back. Picture: The Hospital Group

The British Association of Dermatologists said, according to Metro: ‘When using lotions, as the bare minimum you should to apply at least six full teaspoons (approximately 36 grams) to cover the body of an average adult, which is more than half a teaspoon of sunscreen to each arm and the face/neck (including ears), and just over one teaspoon to each leg, front of body and back of body.

"This is the amount used when products are tested for their SPF (it equates to 2 mg /cm²). Applying less will reduce the protection to a higher degree than is proportionate – for example, only applying half the required amount can actually reduce the protection by as much as two-thirds.

"The overall message in terms of sunscreen use is 'more is better.'

"It is also easy to forget to reapply sunscreen as often as necessary. Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes before going out in the sun to allow it to dry, and then again shortly after heading outdoors to cover any missed patches and to make sure you’re wearing a sufficient layer.

"Reapply it at least every two hours, and immediately after swimming, perspiring and towel drying or if it has rubbed off."