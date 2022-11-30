‘I use a wrist rein on my son - some people judge me but I don’t care’

30 November 2022, 11:45

A woman has asked people not to judge her for using reins
A woman has asked people not to judge her for using reins. Picture: TikTok @tiffanymarkeshh

A mum has caused debate for using wrist reins on her one-year-old child.

One woman has divided opinion after revealing she uses a rein on her young child.

Taking to TikTok, mum-of-one Tiffany told her followers that she never imagined she’d need a rein until her son started walking.

“Ok, all my mummas out there,” she said, continuing: "Don’t come at me, ok, and my non-mummas don’t come at me.

"Before I would have never done this, however, he’s just my child.

"He’s one year old, he just started walking - he’s a walker now, and he wants to get in everything, he doesn’t want to be contained.

"So I bought this, it attaches to his wrist and we get to walk everywhere freely."

In the video you can see one end of the rein is worn by the child, while the other is worn by the parent with a stretchy string in between.

She goes on to say the rein stops her from “looking like I don’t know how to contain my child,” continuing: "Because people look at you like that for no reason."

Tiffany goes on to urge other parents to "go get" one of the products, adding: "I love it.

Tiffany has revealed she uses reins on her son's wrist
Tiffany has revealed she uses reins on her son's wrist. Picture: TikTok @tiffanymarkeshh

"We’re at the airport all the time, and now we just walk around and it’s lovely. He loves it, it’s amazing."

The video has attracted a lot of comments on TikTok, with one person writing: "I use to judge so hard and now I just get it!"

Someone else said: "Before kids 'why would they put their baby on a leash'. After kids: 'where do I order that leash thing?'”

"I don’t understand why there’s a stigma around this! Like, it’s so safe!,” said another.

A fourth added: “Some kids are runners. This is actually very safe and a smart way to stay close to your young child.”

While a fifth replied: “I am a mom of three and this has never been my preference but so what works for you.”

