Heartbreaking reason Duke of Gloucester couldn't pursue dream career

6 May 2023, 09:04

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will be on the balcony for the King's coronation
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will be on the balcony for the King's coronation. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Who are the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester? And how are they related to the King and Queen?

With King Charles' coronation day in full swing, fans are excited to see the royals make their way to Westminster Abbey.

But one of the most iconic moments of the day will be when the King and Queen Camilla take to the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

The new King and Queen won’t be alone, as they will be surrounded by their family - including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

So, who is the Duke of Gloucester and how is he related to King Charles? Here’s what we know…

Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester.
Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester. Picture: Alamy

Who is the Duke of Gloucester?

The Duke of Gloucester was formerly known as Prince Richard and spent his first two years in Australia where his father was Governor General.

When he was born, Prince Richard was fifth in line to the throne and was the grandchild of the monarch, King George V and Queen Mary.

Currently, the Duke of Gloucester is the most senior male-line descendant of Queen Victoria and her husband Albert and is around 28th in line to the throne.

The Duke of Gloucester walked behind the funeral procession of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
The Duke of Gloucester walked behind the funeral procession of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

Richard studied at Eton College and then Cambridge before he went on to become an architect at a firm in London.

His elder brother, Prince William of Gloucester, was in line to inherit his father's titles, so he was set to take on a non-royal career.

But the royal was then forced to take on full-time royal duties because his elder brother was killed in an air crash and his father, Prince Henry, became ill.

When his father passed away in 1974, Prince Richard inherited his titles, The Duke of Gloucester, Earl of Ulster and Baron Culloden.

How is the King related to the Duke of Gloucester?

The Duke of Gloucester is first cousin to Queen Elizabeth II and first cousin once removed to her children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

According to the royal family's website: "The Duke of Gloucester carries out a significant number of public duties and undertakes hundreds of official engagements in the UK and overseas each year.

"The Duke is associated with over 150 charities and organisations. His patronages reflect his professional and personal interests, which include international humanitarian issues, heritage and the built environment and military veterans.

"Many of The Duke’s Patronages are related to architecture and conservation, both areas in which The Duke remains deeply interested."

The Duchess of Gloucester during a banquet at the Guildhall in London.
The Duchess of Gloucester during a banquet at the Guildhall in London. Picture: Alamy

Following Queen Elizabeth's death, the Duke walked behind her coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

He also appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour in the 2022 Platinum Jubilee.

Who is the Duchess of Gloucester?

The Duke of Gloucester met Danish wife Birgitte van Deurs at Cambridge University and they married in 1972.

They have since gone on to have three children: Alexander Windsor who is known as the Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor and Lady Rose Windsor.

After studying at Cambridge, she returned to Denmark for three years to continue her studies.

In 1971, the Duchess started working as a secretary at the Danish Embassy in London and got engaged to Richard the following year.

